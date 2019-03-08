Gater and Barrow set up Sidmouth success at Exeter

Alex Barrow batting for Sidmouth at home to Exmouth. Ref shsp 20 19TI 4769. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth ended their 'mini-slump' of back-to-back defeats as they returned from their visit to the County Ground, Exeter with a maximum 20 points haul after a 57 run win.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Skipper Nick Gingell lost the toss and found himself asking his batsmen to pad up.

Alex Barrow and Josh Bess launched the innings but were parted with just 27 on the board after Bess was caught for 16. Eliot Rice, promoted from the 2nd XV following his century the week before, joined Barrow and they took the score to 70 when Rice fell for 15. Matt Cooke and skipper Gingell came and went for two and three respectively and, when Will Murray was also sent swiftly back to the County Ground pavilion, Sidmouth were 121-5.

Barrow was eventually out for a patient 88-ball knock of 50, but Henry Gater, batting at number six, put bat to ball with great effect as he scored a run-a-ball 65 with seven fours and three sixes.

The tail wagged too with number 10 bat Max Hancock scoring 18 and last man, Charlie Miles, chipping in with 17 and there were a generous 51 extras including 31 wides sent down by Exeter as Sidmouth were eventually bowled out for 244 after 47 of their 50 overs.

Jash Patidar, another player to be given his first taste of 1st XI league cricket, was handed the new ball by his skipper and the youngster bowled well. Indeed it was Patidar who made the early breakthrough when he knocked over the stumps of Ben Green when the Somerset and England man was on four and the home side had just 17 on the County Ground score board!

It was soon 49-2 and then 51-3 as former Sidmouth player Harvey Sargent was caught by Josh Bess off the bowling of Will Murray for seven and then the prized wicket of Tom Lammonby was taken by Charlie Miles with another catch from Josh Bess - one of four he held on the day!

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals as Gingell switched his bowlers around well and, when the final wicket was taken with the second ball of the 45th over , Exeter were on 188.

Young Patidar sent down nine overs and his debut return was a fine 2-44. Two other bowlers also bagged a brace with Charlie Miles returning figures of 2-24 from 8.32 overs while Max Hancock took 2-30 from eight. The support fielding from the Fortfield men was excellent as they got themselves a couple of run outs thanks to throws from Henry Gater and Alex Barrow.

The win means that Sidmouth sitting third with 86 points after one third of the season.

Paignton, the only top flight team to have won all six games, lead the way with 113 points and second are Heathcoat with 102 points.

On Saturday (June 15), Sidmouth are in Fortfield action when they entertain bottom of the table North Devon.