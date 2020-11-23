Advanced search

Possible grants for local cricket clubs

PUBLISHED: 07:53 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:53 23 November 2020

Tiptons Chris Tubbs batting in the game against The Met Office. Note the hand sanitiser at the foot of the stumps in line with the Covid-19 guidelines.Picture PHIL WRIGHT

Tiptons Chris Tubbs batting in the game against The Met Office. Note the hand sanitiser at the foot of the stumps in line with the Covid-19 guidelines.Picture PHIL WRIGHT

Archant

Possible grants for local cricket clubs

Following the Government’s announcement of the new national restrictions, District Councils in Devon are administering a new Local Restrictions Support Grant (LRSG) for businesses that have been forced to close.

The grants are for businesses which provide direct in-person services from premises and so have been required to close from November 5 until December 2. This includes non-essential retail, leisure, personal care, sports facilities and hospitality businesses.

There are different levels of grant for businesses required to close depending on the current rateable value (RV) of your premises:

Premises with an RV of £15,000 and under will receive £1,334. Premises with an RV over £15,000 and below £51,000 will receive £2,000. Premises with an RV over £51,000 will receive £3,000.  Eligible businesses / cricket clubs in Devon can claim the grant via their District Council.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Possible grants for local cricket clubs

Tiptons Chris Tubbs batting in the game against The Met Office. Note the hand sanitiser at the foot of the stumps in line with the Covid-19 guidelines.Picture PHIL WRIGHT

Vince Page: What have businesses learned in nine months?

Sidmouth town centre. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Messages of support to families of missing Brixham fishing crewmen

The Joanna C scalloping vessel Picture: Exmouth RNLI Facebook page

Trust in the future: New charity offers hope to Sidmouth

Annie Leigh Browne, Mary's sister and a Sidmouth benefactor

Mighty Green Halloween charity run

Spooky Sidmouth Running Club enjoying Halloween fun and getting wet