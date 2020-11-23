Possible grants for local cricket clubs

Tiptons Chris Tubbs batting in the game against The Met Office. Note the hand sanitiser at the foot of the stumps in line with the Covid-19 guidelines.Picture PHIL WRIGHT Archant

Following the Government’s announcement of the new national restrictions, District Councils in Devon are administering a new Local Restrictions Support Grant (LRSG) for businesses that have been forced to close.

The grants are for businesses which provide direct in-person services from premises and so have been required to close from November 5 until December 2. This includes non-essential retail, leisure, personal care, sports facilities and hospitality businesses.

There are different levels of grant for businesses required to close depending on the current rateable value (RV) of your premises:

Premises with an RV of £15,000 and under will receive £1,334. Premises with an RV over £15,000 and below £51,000 will receive £2,000. Premises with an RV over £51,000 will receive £3,000. Eligible businesses / cricket clubs in Devon can claim the grant via their District Council.