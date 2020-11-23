Possible grants for local cricket clubs
PUBLISHED: 07:53 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:53 23 November 2020
Archant
Possible grants for local cricket clubs
Following the Government’s announcement of the new national restrictions, District Councils in Devon are administering a new Local Restrictions Support Grant (LRSG) for businesses that have been forced to close.
The grants are for businesses which provide direct in-person services from premises and so have been required to close from November 5 until December 2. This includes non-essential retail, leisure, personal care, sports facilities and hospitality businesses.
There are different levels of grant for businesses required to close depending on the current rateable value (RV) of your premises:
Premises with an RV of £15,000 and under will receive £1,334. Premises with an RV over £15,000 and below £51,000 will receive £2,000. Premises with an RV over £51,000 will receive £3,000. Eligible businesses / cricket clubs in Devon can claim the grant via their District Council.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.