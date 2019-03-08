Griffiths scores fine ton as Ottery are well beaten in derby clash

Sidmouth 2nd XI emphatically claimed local bragging rights as they swept aside Ottery St Mary 1st XI in last weekend's derby clash at the Fortfield, writes Ian Townsend.

Boosted by a magnificent unbeaten century from skipper Anthony Griffiths, and aided by a sloppy bowling and fielding display from the visitors, the home side were always in control as they cruised to a maximum point's victory.

After Will Harrison won the toss and inserted the hosts, despite Nick Mansfield (9) falling to the Otters' skipper, courtesy of a fine catch off an inside edge from teenage keeper Lawrence Walker, Sidmouth were soon into their stride.

Isaac Thomas and Thomas Moore posted a rapid 45-run stand before Walker produced a sharp stumping, standing up to seamer Sam Brook, to send back Thomas for 34 (six fours). Momentum was briefly lost as Byron Knowles (2) departed to a terrific return catch from Jody Clements, leaving the score on 78-3, but, after Griffiths joined Moore, the runs began to flow with Clements (1-28 from nine overs) the only bowler able to exert any real control. Despatching regular loose offerings with alacrity and running well between the wickets, both batsmen cruised past fifty as a 158-run stand accrued in just 26 overs. Moore's well-crafted innings was eventually ended at 74 (seven fours) as he was bowled slogging at Albert Southall-Brown, but by now Griffiths had cut loose, smashing Aussie leg spinner Ollie West for 22 in an over.

The Sidmouth capped a beautifully paced knock with the perfect finale, lofting the final delivery of the innings for six over long on to reach his century (ten fours and three sixes) as his team closed on what was undoubtedly a 'way over par' 267-5.

The Ottery reply suffered a nightmare start as Ed Hurley (2-41) produced a booming in-swinger to clean up the normally prolific West with the first ball of the innings!

However, Alex Clements and Joe Henkus then lifted the visitors' spirits as they racked up a fine century stand in 21 overs with the latter in particular displaying an impressive array of shots in his first innings of the season.

The introduction of wily old campaigner, Charlie Dibble, broke the stand as Henkus (51 with five fours and two sixes) played down the wrong line to be bowled and Alex Clements (38) soon followed, Matt Parker clipping his off pole with a fine leg cutter.

Dan Flower and the hugely promising Walker both looked in good form as they then took the score to 144-3 with 15 overs remaining before Dibble (4-34) prompted a middle order collapse via a Walker (19) top edge to deep mid-wicket and a thin edge behind by Flower (25).

Southall-Brown (12) and Rick Jackson (20*) produced a brave 25-run stand for the eighth wicket, but with Jordan Fowler (3-34) grabbing three late innings victims, the Otters were hustled out for a disappointing 192 on a day to forget for the Salston Field outfit.

Ottery skipper Harrison summed up the post-match mood as he lamented: "We fell short all round, didn't capitalise on a good start and Griffiths punished us with an excellent innings. Then we were up with them in the chase, but lost wickets at too steady a rate".

Sidmouth 2nd XI 267-5 (A Griffiths 102*, T.Moore 74, I Thomas 34, Extras 34) Ottery St Mary 192 (J Henkus 51, A Clements 38, D Flower 25, R Jackson 20*, C Dibble 4-34, J Fowler 3-34, E Hurley 2-41). Sidmouth 2nd XI (20pts) bt Ottery St Mary by 75 runs.

Otters Man of the Match - Joe Henkus