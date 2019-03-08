Advanced search

Dom Bess and Craig Overton among Devon players involved in The Hundred draft

PUBLISHED: 11:29 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 17 October 2019

Dom Bess pictured on Day 4 of the Specsavers County Championship Division 1 match between Somerset and Yorkshire at the Cooper Associates County Ground on April 30, 2018 in Taunton, England. Photo: Alex Davidson

Dom Bess pictured on Day 4 of the Specsavers County Championship Division 1 match between Somerset and Yorkshire at the Cooper Associates County Ground on April 30, 2018 in Taunton, England. Photo: Alex Davidson

Alex Davidson

The former Devon players are included in Sunday's draft for the inaugural season of The Hundred which will take place next year.

Dom Bess and Craig Overton are joined by Kasey Aldridge, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory, Tom Lammonby, Jamie Overton, Ryan Stevenson and Peter Trego as players who have represented Devon that will go under the hammer.

Each team will include 15 players with a maximum of three overseas stars and there will be 331 English players at Sunday's draft alongside 329 players from overseas.

The Hundred draft will take place at 7pm on Sunday, October 20.

In a mock draft conducted by members of the media this week, Trego and Craig Overton were selected for Southampton-based Southern Brave while Gregory was picked for Birmingham Phoenix.

The tournament will run from mid-July to early-September next year with 32 games set to be played in the regular season before play-off rounds to determine the champions.

Eight city-based teams will compete in the tournament but with no Somerset side, the nearest team for Devon fans is a 114-mile trip to Cradiff's Sophia Gardens, home of Welsh Fire.

Most Read

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Ottery students share concerns with town council

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sidford woman is a ‘high street hero’

Carol Stanley with her leaflets for Assistance Dogs. Ref shs 42 19TI 2227. Picture: Terry Ife

Curious Devon: a look around Mazzard Farm

Mazzard Farm. Picture: Alex Walton

Youngster learn about the sea and staying safe

120 youngsters learnt about the sea and staying safe. Picture: Sid Valley Rotary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Child found dead at Sidmouth home

Police.

Ottery students share concerns with town council

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Sidford woman is a ‘high street hero’

Carol Stanley with her leaflets for Assistance Dogs. Ref shs 42 19TI 2227. Picture: Terry Ife

Curious Devon: a look around Mazzard Farm

Mazzard Farm. Picture: Alex Walton

Youngster learn about the sea and staying safe

120 youngsters learnt about the sea and staying safe. Picture: Sid Valley Rotary

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Community pays its respects to boy whose body was found in Sidmouth home

Will you be turning out the lights tonight (Monday)?

Sidmouth lady captain’s team win the ‘end of season’ trophy

Sidmouth GolfG Club lady captain ill Paddon (left) receiving the Captain v Secretary Cup from the lady secretary, Mo Kendall. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Sidmouth Gig Club’s Megan Rodgers rows for Devon in the 2019 County Championship

The Devon ladies crew inclduing Sidmouth Gig Club's Megan Rodgers (third from the lelft). The other crew members were drawn from clubs in Barnstaple, Cattewater, Salcombe and Brixham. Picture: SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

Sidmouth Running Club members embrace the 2019 Great West Run

Billingsley nets as Town are held in midweek Plymouth outing

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists