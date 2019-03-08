Dom Bess and Craig Overton among Devon players involved in The Hundred draft

Dom Bess pictured on Day 4 of the Specsavers County Championship Division 1 match between Somerset and Yorkshire at the Cooper Associates County Ground on April 30, 2018 in Taunton, England. Photo: Alex Davidson Alex Davidson

The former Devon players are included in Sunday's draft for the inaugural season of The Hundred which will take place next year.

Dom Bess and Craig Overton are joined by Kasey Aldridge, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory, Tom Lammonby, Jamie Overton, Ryan Stevenson and Peter Trego as players who have represented Devon that will go under the hammer.

Each team will include 15 players with a maximum of three overseas stars and there will be 331 English players at Sunday's draft alongside 329 players from overseas.

The Hundred draft will take place at 7pm on Sunday, October 20.

In a mock draft conducted by members of the media this week, Trego and Craig Overton were selected for Southampton-based Southern Brave while Gregory was picked for Birmingham Phoenix.

The tournament will run from mid-July to early-September next year with 32 games set to be played in the regular season before play-off rounds to determine the champions.

Eight city-based teams will compete in the tournament but with no Somerset side, the nearest team for Devon fans is a 114-mile trip to Cradiff's Sophia Gardens, home of Welsh Fire.