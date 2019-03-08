Hurley claims eight wicket haul in another maximum point win for Sidmouth 3rd XI

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

Sidmouth 3rd XI have now played three Tolchards Devon League E Division East matches, won all three, and are yet to drop a single point after their latest success, a whopping 207 run win at Newton Poppleford over visiting Uplyme and Lyme Regis 1st XI.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In a quite remarkable game, the home side recovered from a 'wobbling' 121-6 to a close of 236-9 after their 45 overs and then they sent down just 90 deliveries in bundling Uplyme and Lyme Regis out for a paltry 29 with Ed Hurley claiming eight wickets - six of them clean bowled!

After being out in, Sidmouth were 33-2 with David Watkins (17) and Ed Hurley (1) back in the pavilion, but a third wicket stand of 65 between opener Dylan Hurst (19) and Louis Adey (41 from 36 balls faced with four fours and one six). However 98-3 was soon 121-6 before Saju Patidar, batting at number eight, joined skipper Tom Wainwright and the pair added 65 for the seventh wicket.

Wainwright fell for 25, but Patidar stayed till the end of the innings, closing not out on 64 from just 47 balls and, during his time at the crease, he struck six fours and four sixes.

After tea, Wainwright gave the new ball duties to Lee Clayden and Ed Hurley and, 90 deliveries later, it was all over with the opposition bowled out for just 29!

Clayden took the first, thanks to a catch behind by Wainwright, with the score still nought and then it became the Hurley show!

A second catch by wicket keeper Wainwright gave him his first and then six of his next seven wickets were all clean bowled!

Hurley finished with the wonderful figures of 8-19 from 6.3 overs with Clayden's return being 1-8 from seven overs.

Tomorrow (May 25), Sidmouth travel to Bradninch 2nds.