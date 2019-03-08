Hurst 'fivefer' and Adey half century as Sidmouth IIIs continue 'perfect' start to league term

Louis Adey batting for Sidmouth III at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Sidmouth III became the first team to chalk up 100 points in the 2019 Tolchards Devon Cricket League when they defeated Countess Wear at Newton Poppleford by a margin of eight wickets.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Fortfield men have won all five of the matches in the league this season and are yet to drop a single point.

Their latest success came as they bowled the visitors out for 121 in just 37 overs and then needed just 16 overs, losing two wickets, as they romped to victory.

It was first change Dyloan Hurst who took the bowling honours as he claimed a 'fivefer', ending with figures of 5-35 from a full shift of nine overs.

Charlie Dibble returned figures of 3-25 from his nine overs and Lee Clayden, who also bowled a full set of nine, had 2-19. The others to bowl were Matt Parker, 0-19 from four and Daley Holmes 0-17 from six.

The run chase was led by Isaac Thomas and skipper Tom Chapman, with the latter caught for eight with the score on 21. Louis Adey joined Thomas and they took their team to the brink of victory, putting on 92 for the second wicket which was that of Adey, but not before the teenager had thumped 65 from just 34 deliveries, hitting six fours and four sixes.

Daley Holmes took over from Adey and he and Thomas saw the home side to victory with Holmes unbeaten on five at stumps and Thomas was not out 43 having faced 38 balls, hitting three fours and one six.

On Saturday, Sidmouth III go in search of a sixth straight success when they visit North Devon II. This promises to be quite a contest for the home side have, like Sidmouth, won all five games so far, though, in their case, they have dropped three of then 100 points that have been available and so sit second to the Fortfield men in the C Division East table.