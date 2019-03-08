Jeacock joy as Ottery 2nds see off Countess Wear 1st XI

Ottery St Mary 2nd XI were involved in another high scoring contest in which they soundly defeated visitors, Countess Wear 1st XI, writes Ian Townsend.

The Otters were rescued from the depths of 9-2, by a magnificent century stand between youthful skipper Dan Jeacock (81 with 11 fours) and his predecessor, Rick Jackson (74 with 12 fours).

A rapid 36 from 32 balls from Luke Tierney and an explosive unbeaten 42 (seven fours and a six) from just 17 deliveries by Albert Southall-Brown, then propelled Ottery to an imposing 301-7 from their 45 overs. Mark Davey (3-58) was the most successful of the Wear bowlers.

The Countess Wear reply was torn apart by the Tierney bothers, Luke and Jake.

A fine opening spell from Luke Tierney was rewarded with four victims as the visitors plunged to 56-4.

Andy May and Steve Millington resisted with a dogged 56-run stand, but the introduction of Jake Tierney prompted another collapse as the youngster removed May (19), Keith Warren (16), Millington (64 with nine fours) and Dylan Spier (1) to return an excellent 4-39. The returning Luke Tierney completed a terrific all round performance by castling James Tyler (11) to finish with 5-27 from his nine overs and despite a defiant late innings 40 not out off just 33 balls from Zac Burnard, when last man Owen Smith (7) was trapped lbw by Jon Triner Ottery had registered a fine 80-run victory.

Sitting immediately above the relegation zone, Countess Wear are now only nine points ahead of the Otters in the E Division (East) table.

On Saturday (July 13) Ottery 2nds make the long trip to Instow to meet a North Devon 2nd Xi looking to secure an 11th straight win!