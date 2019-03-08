Advanced search

John Harris to be remembered at Sidmouth on Sunday with a minute’s silence

PUBLISHED: 08:51 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:51 13 April 2019

Devon v Somerset Second XI at North Devon CC, Instow. Picture: Matt Smart

A minute’s silence will be observed in memory of cricket’s man of many parts, John Harris, before Sunday’s game between Devon and the University of Exeter at Sidmouth (11am), writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Harris, who died aged 82, in late March, was a professional cricketer with Somerset (1952-59), a Minor Counties cricketer with Suffolk (1960-3) and Devon (1975) and a club professional and groundsman at Sidmouth (1967-73) and Exeter (1975-1981) CCs.

Between 1981-2000 Harris was a First Class umpire who stood in more than 600 games.

In retirement, Harris and wife Morag ran a kennelling business near Sidmouth. Harris was a regular visitor to games at Sidmouth, whose club chairman Fionn Wardrop is his nephew through marriage.

“It will be entirely appropriate to have a minute’s silence before our game,” said Devon’s chairman Neil Gamble.

John Harris’s funeral will be held at the Parish Church of St Giles and St Nicholas in Sidmouth on Wednesday, April 17 (noon). A private cremation service will follow.

The game against the Students is Devon’s second warm-up fixture, building towards the start of the competitive season over the May bank holiday weekend.

Devon’s first outing was against a strong Somerset 2nd XI at Instow, where they were defeated by 74 runs.

Tim Rouse, Sam Young and Tom Lammonby all cracked half-centuries as Somerset posted 274 for six in their 50-over allocation.

Devon were all out for exactly 200 in reply, no one making more than skipper Matt Thompson (56). Next best with a rapid 32 not out was North Devon’s Josh King.

Devon’s pre-season preparations continue this Sunday when they face Exeter University at Sidmouth.

Torquay captain George Allen is brought into the 12, along with former team-mate Matt Petherbridge, who is now with Plymouth.

Sidmouth duo Alex Barrow and Luke Bess come in to bolster the batting.

Devon v University of Exeter: MW Thompson (St Fagans), AWR Barrow (Sidmouth), JA Stephens (Taunton Deane), M Pugh (Torquay), LFO Bess (Sidmouth), DR Pyle (Heathcoat), GB Allen (Torquay), MP Skeemer (Cornwood), EWO Middleton (Exeter), TJR Codd (Bovey Tracey), JR Popham (Plymouth), MJ Petherbridge (Plymouth).

