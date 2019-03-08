Bess brilliance as Sidmouth power to victory at Exmouth

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

Sidmouth powered their way to a 136 run win over host Exmouth and a highlight of another fine success for the Fortfield men was a 207 run partnership for the second wicket between Alex Barrow and Josh Bess.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barrow and Matt Cooke launched the Sidmouth innings and Cooke fell for a run-a-ball 26 with the total on 43. This brought Josh Bess out to join Barrow and the pair enjoyed themselves in near ideal batting conditions. Both put bat to ball with great effect and it was when Barrow was one run shy of another century when he was trapped leg before, out for 99, scored off 110 deliveries and he hit 15 fours.

Bess stayed on and went on to score 113 from 112 balls, hitting nine fours and three sixes. Luke Bess chipped in with a knock of 44 and, in the rush for late runs, Zach Bess 98) and Rory Thomas (1) perished leaving Elliott Rice (10no) and Will Murray (2no) as the not out batsmen as Sidmouth closed on an imposing total of 347-6 from their 50 overs.

Skipper Zach Bess and Tom Simmons took the new ball after tea and it was Bess who made the initial breakthrough thanks to a catch behind by Cameron Evans-Grainger to leave Exmouth 25-1.

With Simmonds removed from the attack after his first three overs went for 26, it was Max Hancock who claimed the second wicket to fall thanks to a smart stumping by Evans-Grainger and, at that point, Exmouth were 800-2 and it was soon 84-3 with skipper Bess providing the throw to effect a run out.

Chris Metter reached a half century for the hosts, but, shortly after, Josh Bess knocked over his stumps and, from 151-4, Exmouth slipped to 168-6 with wickets for Josh Bess and Matt Cooke. Zach Bess then picked up two more wickets before Hancock got his second wicket and, fittingly, it was centurion Josh Bess, who rounded things off hitting the stumps to end the home innings on 211 after 43.2 overs.

Josh Bess led the bowling honours with 3-41 from 9.2 overs and Zach Bess had a similar return with his figures of 3-42 from 10 overs and Max Hancock finished with figures of 2-34 from 10.