Junior Otters joining T20 league to boost numbers

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

Ottery Cricket Club are hoping to boost their junior section by entering a county wide T20 competition.

In order to encourage further the development of young players, the club will be entering a side into the Devon Cricket Board U19 T20 competition as well as arranging a series of 30 overs-a-side friendlies to be played on Sunday afternoons.

Alex Clements, an ECB Level 2 qualified coach, will once again be overseeing both junior and female cricket at the club and is confident that the latter will further progress during the new season.

He said: “With the help of the Devon Cricket Board we're working to devise development plans for both women's and girl's cricket.

“The women will again be entering some festivals but we're in talks to fix up some other fixtures against ladies teams.

“We'll also be entering an U11 girls' side into festivals being run by the DCB”.

Female training takes place on Monday evenings with girls 6 to 7pm and ladies 7 to 8-30pm.

On the junior cricket front Ottery will once again be major players in the Bradleys East Devon Youth Cricket League with the club running no less than seven sides spanning the age range U9s to U15s.

Junior section training takes place on Friday evenings as U10s/U11s/U12s play 6 to 7.10pm and U13s/U14s train 7.15 to 8.30pm.

For very young players aged five to eight years old, the club is once again running the AllStars Cricket programme led by Dan Flower & Ollie West.

Sessions take place from 5 to 5.45pm on Friday evenings.

Any potential new junior players, male or female, or woman players should contact Alex on 07813 338312.