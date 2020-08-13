Knowles takes five as Sidmouth’s young bowlers impress in Budleigh win

Byron Knowles in action at the Fortfield. The young seamer claimed a 'fivefer' in the Tier One Premier East win over Budleigh Salterton. Picture: PAUL CLAYDEN Archant

Sidmouth were 64-run winners when they entertained Budleigh at a sunny Fortfield on matchday three of the Tier One Premier East campaign.

After losing the toss and being invited to bat first Sidmouth skipper Zac Bess saw Alex barrow and Nick Mansfield add just 23 before the latter perished to a catch behind for seven.

That brought Josh Bess to the wicket and he and barrow then spent the next 25 overs piling on the runs.

The pair took the total to 166 before Barrow was bowled for an 89-ball 72, a knock that included 10 fours and one six.

However, as easy as the second wicket pairing had made things look, from 166-1, the final nine wickets went down for an accumulative total of 59 runs in just 14 overs!

Luke Bess ended with the top score, when he was the fourth man out with the total on 190, he’d scored 89 of them from 90 balls, hitting a dozen fours.

Byron Knowles (15), Cameron Evans-Grainger (10) and Jash Patidar (10no) were the only other home batsmen into double figures as Sidmouth were bowled out for 225 in 44 overs and two balls.

It was the veteran Joel Murphy who did the bulk of the damage returning the splendid figures of 4-25 in 8.2 overs.

If the Fortfield faithful had been concerned about a sub 250 score on another excellent batting track, the opening bowlers Dylan Hurst and Tom Simmons quickly settled the nerves as they both claimed early wickets as Budleigh were reduced to 61-5.

They recovered thanks to a 65-run sixth wicket partnership between Tom Oxland (41) and Max Mejzner (28), but both fell in quick succession and the tail did not wag for too long with Budleigh eventually bowled out for 161 in 38.1 overs.

Seven bowlers were used by the home side and the best of the figures was the superb ‘fivefer’ from Byron Knowles, 5-36 from seven overs.

The others to take wickets were Tom Simmons with two and there were one apiece for Dylan Hurst, Zac Best and Jordan Fowler.

Skipper Bess said while Knowles hogged the limelight with a maiden five-wicket haul in the 1stXI, all the young bowlers did themselves proud.

“Byron took the wickets and is definitely one to watch out for in future,” said Bess.

“Tom Simmons (2-32) bowled really well as did Dylan Hurst and Jordan Fowler.

“Our young players will get chances this summer because of the Covid situation and it is good to see them taking advantage.”