Looking back at recent Devon league campaigns for Sidmouth XIs as the halfway mark is reached

This coming Saturday (June 27) would have seen the halfway mark reached in the 2020 Tolchards Devon cricket League campaign.

Here we take a look at how Sidmouth XIs have fared on what was matchday nine of recent campaigns.

Season 2019

Sidmouth 1st XI were in Premier Division action and they certainly suffered one of those ‘bad day at the office’ occasions as they were thrashed by nine wickets on their visit to Paignton.

Batting first, Sidmouth were bowled out for 88 in just 23.3 overs with the only batsmen getting into double figures being number eight Will Murray (20), skipper Zac Bess (19), Cameron Evans-Grainger (15) and Alex Barrow (12). It was the skipper, with figures of 1-23 from 3.1 overs, who claimed the only wicket to fall as Paignton sealed a win inside 20 overs.

Sidmouth 2nd XI entertained Whimple and won the C Division East meeting by 127 runs.

The Fortfield men batted first and closed on 295-6 with the main contributions coming from; Nick Mansfield (82), Elliott Rise (79), Thomas Moore (43), Isaac Thomas (32) and Anthony Griffiths (26).

Whimple replied with a laboured 168-8. Jordan Fowler was the most successful bowler with 3-41 and there was a wicket each for four other bowlers.

Sidmouth III XI defeated Woodbury & Newton St Cyres by 13 runs in an E Division East match.

Jash Patidar hit a 67-ball 76 with 11 fours and one six while other impressive knocks came from opener David Watkins, who hit 50 and Louis Adey, who slammed a 37-ball 49 with five fours and two sixes as Sidmouth finished their 45 overs on 248-8.

Tim Chapman and William Swann each then bagged a brace of wickets and Jash Patidar claimed the other as the visitors replied with 235-5.

Season 2018

Matchday nine fixtures were played on the final day of June and Sidmouth 1st XI edged out Exmouth in a Premier Division meeting at the Fortfield that went to the wire! The Maer men batted first and were eventually bowled out for 263 in 49 overs. Aviwe Mgijima (4-39), Scott Barlow (2-41) and Charlie Miles (2-56) shared the bulk of the wicket taking before Mgijima hit a 93-ball unbeaten 104 to guide the Fortfield men to a two wicket win. Luke Bess provided the ‘best of the rest’ with a knock of 44, but the unbeaten 18 from Charlie Miles was arguably the ‘supporting knock;’ that helped Sidmouth to victory. Miles, batting at number 10, joined Mgijima with the score on 200-8, but stuck around for the win to be sealed with three balls remaining.

Sidmouth 2nd XI were 85-run winners on their visit to Feniton for a C Division East game. Batting first, Sidmouth had contributions down the order as they closed on 316-6 after 45 overs. Nick Gingell top scored with 69 while other runs came from Isaac Thomas (57), Nick Mansfield (52) Matt Cooke (43), Byron Knowles (34) and Anthony Griffiths (31).

Feniton dug in with their reply and closed on 231-8. Eight different bowlers were used in a bid to bowl them out. Fionn Wardrop (2-38) and Tom Simmons (2-12) had the best of the bowling returns.

Sidmouth III had no game on this matchday as F Division East was operating in the 2018 campaign with nine teams.

Season 2017

Sidmouth 1st XI were big winners when they travelled to Instow to meet North Devon. Batting first, Sidmouth closed on 282-8 with the major knocks coming from Matt Cooke (67), Anthony Griffiths (60no), Scott Barlow (41) and Luke Bess (40). Charlie Miles then spun his way to figures of 5-23 and, with Will Murray (3-30) and Scott Barlow (2-16) also claiming wickets, the home side were bowled out for 110.

Sidmouth 2nds were at their dominant best in their Premier Division 2nd XI Fortfield meeting with North Devon II. The home side batted first and closed on 248-4 thanks to the efforts of Anthony Dibble (70), Cameron Evans-Grainger (69), Isaac Thomas (49) and Fionn Wardrop (33). Daley Holmes then claimed 5-11 in just three overs and Charlie Dibble’s return was 3-22 from six as the visiting side were bowled out in just 24 overs for 128.

Sidmouth III were in 2nd XI B Division East action and they were 32-run winners on their visit to Thorverton II.

Batting first, Sidmouth were led by David Watkins, who hit a splendid 118 and, with support from Byron Knowles (58) and Graham Munday (34), they were able to close on 268-7. Thorverton were then bowled out for 236 in 42.1 overs. Byron Knowles was the star of the show with the ball, returning figures of 5-24 from eight overs. Jordan Fowler (2-27 in eight) and Graham Munday (2-48 from 6.1) were the others to claim wickets.

Season 2016

The 1st XI were in top flight action, defeating Torquay by five wickets. Batting first, Torquay closed on 246-6 with the wicket taking duties shared by three players; Matt Cooke (2-36), Zac Bess (2-41) and Charlie Miles (2-48).

Sidmouth were, at one stage 130-4 before a 114-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Harvey Sargent (77) and Zac Bess (85) saw them to the cusp of victory before Bess fell with three runs needed to win. That Bess knock came off just 56 deliveries and he hit 11 fours and three sixes. Matt Cooke was the other half centurion, scoring 50 from his opening slot.

Sidmouth 2nd XI were 73-run winners of their Premier Division 2nd XI meeting with Paignton. In what proved to be a low-scoring afffair, Sidmouth batted first and were bowled out for 150 ion 43.4 overs. Indeed, had it not been for a knock of 34 from number nine Miles Dalton, the final score may well have been considerably less. Daley Holmes, batting at six, chipped in with 22 as Sidmouth recovered from 91-8.

The III XI were eight wicket winners of their B Division East 2nd XI meeting with Bradninch II. Charlie Dibble (3-9), Graham Munday (3-15) and Toby Seldon (2-16) combined to restrict the Mid Devon men to a close of 141-9 and then David Watkins (55no), Isaac Thomas (40), Greg Chaplin (25no) and Sam Cavin (17) all chipped in as Sidmouth raced to victory inside 23 overs.

Season 2015

Sidmouth 1st XI were 122-run winners of their Premier Division game at the County Ground against Exeter.

Matt Cooke led the Sidmouth batting effort with a 103-ball, 15-boundary 97 and there were supporting knocks from Pete Randerson (35), Liam Lewis (33), Josh Bess (25) and Harvey Sargent (25), plus 33 extras in a total of 307-8. Josh Bess (4-24) and Charlie Miles (4-48) then combined to bowl the home side out for 178.

Sidmouth II also won well as they defeated Exeter II in a Premier Division 2nd XI meeting at the Fortfield.

Exeter batted first and were bowled out for 158 in 42.5 overs with the main wicket takers being Joe Griffiths (3-22) and Nick Gingell (3-27). Nick Mansfield (74), Nick Gingell (25) and Robbie Powell (23) then combined to steer the Fortfield men to a five-wicket win.

Sidmouth III went down in their B Division East 2nd XI meeting with Braunton 2nds, losing by six wickets after they were bowled out for 113.