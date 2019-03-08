Advanced search

Mansfield hits 82 and Fowler takes three wickets as Sidmouth 2nds march on

PUBLISHED: 09:40 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 01 July 2019

Sidmouth III sit 10 points clear at the top of the table at the halfway stage of the Tolchards Devon League C Division East campaign following an eighth win in nine games, a 127-run Fortfield success against Whimple.

Batting first, the top four all contributed as the home side closed on 295-6 after 45 overs.

Number three bat Nick Mansfield top scored with 82; both openers, Elliott Rice (79) and Isaac Thomas (32) chipped in and number four, Thomas Moore, hit a run-a-ball 43.

In the Whimple reply, Byron Knowles made the initial breakthrough thanks to a catch by Ed Hurley with the score on 18. It was soon 45-3 as Hurley held a second catch, this time of Charlie Dibble and Jordan Fowler also showed safe hands to give Lee Clayden a wicket.

A fourth wicket was taken with the reply on 104; with Nick Mansfield holding a catch off the bowling of Jordan Fowler. A third catch for Hurley gave Toby Seldon a wicket and, after a run-out accounted for the sixth wicket, Jordan Fowler claimed two more wickets, first holding a smart return catch and then hitting the stumps as Whimple closed on 168-8 after 45 overs.

The bowling honours went to third change Jordan Fowler with his return of 3-41 and all four of the other bowlers used each claimed a single wicket.

Next up for the table-toppers is a Saturday (July 6) meeting with an Exmouth 2nd XI that beat Sidmouth 2nds by five wickets at the Maer Ground in the opening match of the season.

