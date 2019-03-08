Mansfield hits 82 and Fowler takes three wickets as Sidmouth 2nds march on

Sidmouth III sit 10 points clear at the top of the table at the halfway stage of the Tolchards Devon League C Division East campaign following an eighth win in nine games, a 127-run Fortfield success against Whimple.

Batting first, the top four all contributed as the home side closed on 295-6 after 45 overs.

Number three bat Nick Mansfield top scored with 82; both openers, Elliott Rice (79) and Isaac Thomas (32) chipped in and number four, Thomas Moore, hit a run-a-ball 43.

In the Whimple reply, Byron Knowles made the initial breakthrough thanks to a catch by Ed Hurley with the score on 18. It was soon 45-3 as Hurley held a second catch, this time of Charlie Dibble and Jordan Fowler also showed safe hands to give Lee Clayden a wicket.

A fourth wicket was taken with the reply on 104; with Nick Mansfield holding a catch off the bowling of Jordan Fowler. A third catch for Hurley gave Toby Seldon a wicket and, after a run-out accounted for the sixth wicket, Jordan Fowler claimed two more wickets, first holding a smart return catch and then hitting the stumps as Whimple closed on 168-8 after 45 overs.

The bowling honours went to third change Jordan Fowler with his return of 3-41 and all four of the other bowlers used each claimed a single wicket.

Next up for the table-toppers is a Saturday (July 6) meeting with an Exmouth 2nd XI that beat Sidmouth 2nds by five wickets at the Maer Ground in the opening match of the season.