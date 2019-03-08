Advanced search

Mansfield top scores as Sidmouth 2nds see off battling Alphington

PUBLISHED: 09:29 19 July 2019

DAVID MARIUZ

Sidmouth 2nd XI kept up their pursuit of Tolchards Devon League C Division East leaders Heathcoat by defeating Alphington by a margin of 23 runs at the Fortfield.

On what was clearly another superb home batting strip, the two teams scored 575 runs from 90 overs for the loss of 11 wickets.

Batting first, Sidmouth had runs from all their top order in their imposing total of 299-5.

Nick Mansfield led the way with 90 and the rest of the knocks came from; Jash Patidar (46), Byron Knowles (45), Nick Gingell (32), Isaac Thomas (28), skipper Anthony Griffiths (2) and Ed Hurley 20).

The Alphington run chase was a good one and it was led all by a superb century from Exeter City Football Club manager Matt Taylor who was eventually out for 127, caught by Byron Knowles off the bowling of Jordan Fowler. However, the Alphas brave run chase ended on 276-6 leaving Sidmouth still second and the Exeter side still in a bottom three berth.

Charlie Dibble took the bowling honours with figures of 2-34 from a full shift of nine overs and there were also two wickets for Jordan Fowler (2-71 from nine).

This Saturday (July 20), Sidmouth 2nds travel to fourth bottom Shobrooke and the week after they take on table-topping Heathcoat.

