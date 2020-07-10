Matchday 11 fortunes have been a mixed bag in recent seasons for the Ottery St Mary XIs

Ottery St Mary 3rd XI Back row (left to right); Kay Dean (scorer), Ethan Glanville, Joe Button, Jake Tierney, Luke Tierney, Albie Southall-Brown & Steve Dean (umpire). Front row (left to right); Jack Dallyn, George Mutter, Richard Kitzinger (capt.), Barry Flicker, Eddie Rudolph & Harry McNamara-Campbell. Archant

East Devon-based cricket clubs will no doubt be waiting in anticipation for news to come from the Devon League with regard to what remains of the 2020 cricket season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This coming Saturday (July 11) may well see some local teams play hastily arranged friendlies or ‘in-house’ fixtures ahead of some form of competitive, Devon League organised, competitive cricket from as soon as the following Saturday (July 18).

Had the 2020 Tolchards Devon League season been in full regular swing then this coming Saturday would have been matchday 11, the second fixture of the second half of the campaign.

Hopefully, from next week, we shall be able to report on some ‘live’ 2020 action, but for now we are continuing with our feature on ‘bygone seasons’.

And 12 months ago, matchday 11 was played out on July 13 and Ottery St Mary 1st XI were in C Division East action at home to a Heathcoat 2nd XI side that returned home victorious after a six-wicket success.

Ottery batted first and posted a score of 200-8 with the main contributions being from Ollie West (52), Eddie Rudolph (31) and Rob Johns (27). Heathcoat lost just four wickets in the run chase, two of them falling to Sam Brook (2-38).

Ottery St Mary 2nd XI suffered a heavy defeat on their visit to North Devon II where George Mutter (2-42) was the most successful Ottery bowler as the Instow men closed on an imposing 319-5. Luke Tierney was trapped leg before when a run short of a half century and Tom Jeacock chipped in with 30, but Ottery were well beaten as they were bowled out for 160 in 39.2 overs.

Season 2018

The matchday 11 matches were played out on July 14 with Ottery St Mary 1st XI suffering a four-wicket loss in their C Division East meeting with Kilmington. Ollie West hit a superb run-a-ball 113, hitting 14 fours and three sixes, and there were runs too from Joe Henkus (57) and Jack Malden (30) in an Ottery offering of 275-7. However, Kilmington then put on 161 for the opening wicket on their way to a six-wicket win, wrapped up with four overs and one delivery to be bowled. Joe Birch and Sam brook each bagged a brace of wickets.

Ottery 2nd XI enjoyed an eight-wicket win when they visited Thorverton 2nds for an E Division East game. The home side batted first and the combined efforts of Albert Southall-Brown (3-35), Dan Jeacock (2-1), Matt Jeacock (2-16) and John Tierney (2-16) saw the Mid Devon men bowled out for 131 in just 39 overs.

The Ottery run chase got off to a bad start with opener Eddie Rudolph dismissed without troubling the scorers, but the only other wicket to be lost was that of Luke Tierney, dismissed for 17 with the score then 56-2, before Anthony Dean (50no) and Dan Jeacock (42no) combined to see the Otters to success.

Season 2017

The matchday 11 fixtures were played out on July 15 and Ottery 1st XI lost their home B Division East meeting with Ipplepen by a margin of 67 runs. Ipplepen batted first and closed on 237-8 with Will Harrison (2-41), Rob Crabb (2-38) and Dan Jeacock (2-21) the most successful home bowlers. Ottery then replied with 170-8 with the top scores coming from Alex Clements (68) and Dan Jeacock (36).

Ottery 2nd XI were well beaten in their A Division 2nd XI home meeting with Paignton II with the South Devon side batting first and closing after their 45 overs on 298-9. The successful Ottery bowlers were Sam Brook (3-48), Albert Southall-Brown (2-58) and Jack Dallyn (2-39). Ottery were then skittled out for just 49 in 21.4 overs! There were only two scores into double figures with Eddie Rudolph scoring 12 and George Mutter, 10 and there were no fewer than five ducks!

Ottery third XI were unable to raise an eleven for their D Division East 2nd XI meeting with Countess Wear 2nd XI.

Season 2016

Matchday 11, played out on July 16, proved to be an excellent day for Ottery as all three of their senior XIs enjoyed Devon League success! The 1st XI were 43-run winners of their B Division game at Braunton. Batting first in North Devon, the Otters closed on 183-7 thanks to Dan Flower (69), Rob Crabb (47), Kevin Kelly (21) and Alex Thurgate (17). Braunton reached three figures for the loss of just two wickets, but then the Ottery change bowlers took charge with second change Matt Reed claiming 3-34 and third change, Alex Thurgate, returning figures of 2-22. Oliver Reed also bagged a brace as the home side were bowled out for 149 in 29.2 overs.

Ottery 2nd XI defeated visiting Hatherleigh 2nds by three wickets in an A Division 2nd XI fixture. The visitors batted first and were restricted to 225-8 with the wicket taking honours shared by George Southall-Brown (3-45), Dan Jeacock (2-41) and Robert Bradshaw-Smith (2-32). Dan Jeacock (34) and Joe Henkus (62) then gave the run chase a perfect start with 92 runs added before the loss of the first wicket and an unbeaten 54 from Alex Tubbs, scored off just 43 deliveries, saw Ottery to a comfortable success.

Ottery 3rd XI were 91-run winners of their game at Topsham St James 2nd XI. Barry Flicker (48), Tom Peters (45), Sam Brook (28) and Richard Kitzinger (27) combined to see the Otters to a close of 232-7. Jack Webber then claimed 3-16 from seven overs and there was also a three wicket haul for Jake Tierney (3-27) and single wickets for Harry Mcnamara-Campbell, Joe Button and Jack Dallyn as the home side were bowled out for 141.

Season 2015

The matchday 11 fixtures were played out on July 11 and Ottery 1st XI won their C Division East game at Barnstaple & Pilton by 64 runs. Billy Reed (50), Jack Pritchard (38), Matt Reed (35no) and Rob Crabb (35) contributed to see Ottery to a close of 270-7. The Otters then used seven bowlers as the home side dug deep to close on 206-6. Jody Clements bagged a brace of wickets and there were single wickets for Will Harrison, Oliver Reed, Matt Reed and Ed Fowler.

Ottery 3rd XI lost by 47 runs on their visit to Halberton & Sampford Peverell for a D Division East 2nd XI game. The Mid Devon men batted first and closed on 250-8. Ottery III were then bowled out for 213 in their reply.

Season 2014

The matchday 11 fixtures were played out on July 12 and Ottery 1st XI were in C Division East action at Kingsbridge where they recorded an emphatic 167-run success. After scoring an imposing 283-7, the Otters then restricted the home side to 116-5. Back at Ottery, the 2nd XI were beaten by six wickets by a stong Cornwood 2nd XI. Batting first, the Otters closed on 200-8 with the main contributions being from Joe Henkus (37), Richard Jackson (37) and Trevor Griffin (33) and there were also 35 extras! Cornwood sailed home, losing just three wickets, one each claimed by Oliver Reed, Keith Biggs and Duncan Bradshaw-Smith.

Ottery IIIs were in action at home to Upottery II and they beat the villagers by 15 runs. Batting first, Ottery closed on 227-7 and they then restricted Upottery to a reply of 212-3.

2013

Matchday 11 games were played on July 13 which was certainly a good day for the club as both senior XIs won their respective matches. The 1st XI were 40-run winners at Axminster in a C Division East meeting. After batting first and posting a healthy total of 289-6, the Otters then bowled the home side out for 249.

Back at Ottery the 2nd XI defeated Cornwood IIIs by seven wickets in a B Division East 2nd XI meeting. After bowling the visitors out for 123, Ottery eased home, losing just three wickets.