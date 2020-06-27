Matchday nine fortunes for Ottery XIs in recent Devon League campaigns

Jody Clements bowling for Ottery against Sidmouth. Ref shsp 25 18TI 5832. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

This coming Saturday (June 27) would have seen the halfway mark reached in the 2020 Tolchards Devon Cricket League campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Tierney bowling for Ottery 2nds at home to Paington. Ref shsp 20-17TI 3029. Picture: Terry Ife Luke Tierney bowling for Ottery 2nds at home to Paington. Ref shsp 20-17TI 3029. Picture: Terry Ife

Here we take a look at how Ottery St Mary XIs have fared on what was matchday nine of recent campaigns.

Season 2019

Ottery St Mary 1st XI were in B Division action at Barnstaple & Pilton where they won by nine wickets. Batting first, Barum were bundled out for just 104 in 36 overs thanks to the combined efforts of Matt Jeacock, who claimed figures of 5-15 from eight overs, Jody Clements (3-10 from nine overs) and Ollie West (1-29 from seven) whilst the other wicket was a run-out inspired by an Alex Clements throw. The Otters lost Alex Clements for 28, before Ollie West (47no) and Joe Henkus (24no) saw them to a comfortable victory.

Ottery 2nd XI were involved in a thrilling E Division East match at home to Bideford, Littleham & Westward Ho with the contest ending in a tie! The Otters batted first and were bowled out for 263 in 42 overs. Henry Mutter top scored with 61 and there were other good contributions from Dan Flower (53), Tom Jeacock (33), Luke Tierney (26) and Jonathan Triner (15no).

Indeed, it was a 47-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Tierney and Triner, that arguably set up the thrilling finish.

When the visitors batted, seven Ottery bowlers had a go and the best of the returns was the 2-41 from Henry Mutter while there were single wickets for Jack Malden, Freddie Eul-Barker, Jonathan Triner and Dan Jeacock.

Season 2018

Ottery 1st XI had a matchday nine to forget as they were beaten by six wickets on their visit to Whimple for a C Division East meeting.

With the top five batsmen managing to serve up an accumulative total of 32 runs, it was number seven bat Jody Clements who rescued the Ottery innings with a knock of 63.

Joe Birch, batting at number 10, scored 20 and the only other double figure contribution was that of number six batsman Jack Malden, who scored 12 as Ottery were bowled out for 168. Whimple eased home losing just four wickets, two of them falling to Ottery skipper Will Harrison (2-36).

Ottery 2nd XI suffered a 51-run defeat in their E Division East meeting with Bideford Littleham & Westward Ho II. The Otters fielded first and had the visitors wobbling on 32-3, but they recovered to close on 221-9. It was sixth change bowler Max Moore who took the bowling honours with figures of 3-13 while opener Luke Tierney finished with 2-35. Tierney then top scored with an unbeaten 69 from the number three berth.

However, there was not much support with the ‘best of the rest’ being 28 extras!

In terms of the other double figure batting efforts; they were 14, from last man Max Moore and 14 from number two Eddie Rudolph while teenager Lawrence Walker scored 13 as Ottery were bowled out for 170.

Season 2017

Ottery 1st XI had their B Division fixture at Filleigh cancelled, but the Ottery 2nd XI were in action in an A Division 2nd XI home meeting with Plymstock 2nds.

The visitors batted first and were bowled out for 152 thanks to a ‘fivefer’ from Jack Dallyn who returned the impressive figures of 5-32 from a full shift of nine overs.

George Southall-Brown (2-22) was also among the wickets.

Ottery then slipped to 3-2 and 39-4, before getting their act together to win by two wickets. Sam Brook kept the run chase together with a knock of 52 and there was also an important contribution of 46 from George Mutter.

Ottery St Mary 3rd XI were 35-run winners when they visited Axminster 2nd XI for a D Division East 2nd XI fixture.

Batting first, the Otters closed on 282-6.

David Grant top scored with 90 and other contributions came from Richard Kitzinger (67), Sam Corney (33), Rory Craib (23) and George Mills (18no). Max Moore then returned figures of 4-47 as Axminster were restricted to 247-7.

Season 2016

Ottery St Mary 1st XI were in B Division action and they won their meeting with Shobrooke Park by 21 runs.

Billy Rudolph (45), Billy Reed (35) and George Biggs (27) combined to see the Otters to their eventual all out total of 216.

Jody Clements (3-35), Rob Crabb (2-12) and Billy Rudolph (2-40) then combined to bowl the Mid Devon side out for 195.

Ottery II were in A Division 2nd XI action, and they went down by 40 runs in their game at Barton 2nds.

Tom Jeacock (3-34), Duncan Bradshaw-Smith (3-25) and George Southall-Brown (2-32) claimed wickets as the South Devon-based side were bowled out for 167.

However, the run chase ended way short on 127-9 with the only contributions of note being knocks of 32, from Alex Clements and 15 from Richard Jackson.

Ottery III went down by 13 runs in their meeting with Exwick II. The Exeter-based side batted first and were bowled out for 192 with the main wicket taker being Harry Mcnamara-Campbell (4-34) while fifth change Luke Tierney claimed 2-20.

That was enough to win though as the only significant individual scores in the reply came from opener Barry Flicker (38), number nine Ethan Glanville (34no) and Eddie Rudolph (27) as the Otters were bowled out for 179.

Season 2015

Matchday nine was played out on June 27 and the Ottery 1st XI were five wicket winners of their C Division East game away at Seaton. The home side batted first and were bowled out for 150, passed by the Otters for the loss of five wickets.

Ottery II were beaten by 24 runs in their A Division 2nd XI home meeting with Bovey Tracey 2nd XI. Zac Johns (4-43) and Harry Peters (2-17) combined to see Bovey bowled out for 204 in 43.2 overs. However, Ottery were then held to a reply of 180-8 with the main contributions coming from Alex Clements, who was not out 63 from the number three berth, Dan Jeacock (32), Richard Jackson (23) and Zac Johns (18).

Ottery III went down by three wickets in their D Division East 2nd XI game at Bridestowe where they were restricted to a close of 211-9, passed by the home side for the loss of seven wickets.