Matchday six fortunes for the Sidmouth CC senior XIs in recent Devon League campaigns

This coming Saturday (June 6) would have seen Sidmouth CCs three seniors XIs playing on matchday six of the 2020 Tolchards Devon cricket League.

Last season, matchday six saw wins for the 1st and 2nd XI, but defeat for the third XI.

Matchday six fixtures were played on Saturday, June 8 with Sidmouth 1st XI defeating Exeter by 57 runs.

Batting first, Sidmouth had number six batsman Henry Gater top scoring with a run-a-ball 65 and opener Alex Barrow chipped in with a 50 while the game also saw a splendid 41-run partnership for the final wicket by tail enders Max Hancock (18no) and Charlie Miles (17) as the Fortfield men were eventually bowled out for 244.

Exeter were then bowled out for 188 in 44.2 overs with all five of the Sidmouth bowlers claiming at least one wicket. Jash Patidar was given the new ball and he responded with 2-44 and the afore mentioned tail-end batsmen bowled in tandem with Charlie Miles taking 2-24 and Max Hanock, 2-30 while there was a wicket each from Matt Cooke and Will Murray.

The 2nd XI were 75 run winners of their derby meeting with Ottery St Mary. Anthony Griffiths was in great form, hitting no fewer than 13 boundaries in an unbeaten 102 that came from just 87 balls.

Thomas Moore chipped in with 74 and Sidmouth closed on 267-5 after their 45 overs.

Ed Hurley took the new ball for Sidmouth and, with his very first delivery, knocked over the stumps of Ottery overseas player Oliver West!

The Otters made something of a recovery with Joe Henkus hitting 51, Alex Clements 38 and Richard Jackson and unbeaten 20, but the reply ended on 192 all out early in the 43rd over.

Hurley finished with figures of 2-41, but it was the change bowlers who claimed the most success, with third change Charlie Dibble returning figures of 4-34 and second change Jordan Fowler, 3-34.

Sidmouth III XI went down by six wickets to all-conquering North Devon II.

Batting first, Sidmouth were bowled out for just 133 with the only real resistance coming from David Watkins (30) and number seven bat Lee Clayden who hit an unbeaten 18.

North Devon lost just four wickets in a successful run chase. Two of them were snared by Dylan Hurst (2-37) and there was one each for Fionn Wardrop and Saju Patidar.

2018

Matchday six of this season was played on June 9 and again Sidmouth were in action against Exeter.

This time they were three wicket winners. The County Ground men batted first and were bowled out for 165 in 49.2 overs with three bowlers claiming the bulk of the wickets; Aviwe Mgijima (3-25), Matt Cooke (2-36) and Will Murray (2-18).

Josh Bess then launched the run chase and was still there at the close, unbeaten on 55 which came from 91 deliveries with seven fours and one six.

Sidmouth did find themselves on 133-7 before Will Murray (22no) joined Bess and the pair saw their side to victory in 34.1 overs.

The 2nd XI were 92-run winners over Kilmington. Isaac Thomas (76), Anthony Griffiths (62) and Byron Knowles (64) were the main contributors as Sidmouth closed on 278-6.

Fourth change bowler Daley Holmes then claimed figures of 3-12 while there were two wickets each for Ed Hurley, Charlie Dibble and Byron Knowles and Kilmington were bowled out for 186.

Completing a hat-trick of matchday six success were the third XI who defeated Upottery 2nds by 148 runs. Jash Patidar was the star of the Sidmouth batting effort as he scored 110.

The ‘best of the rest’ was an unbeaten33 from Graham Munday as Sidmouth closed on 251-6.

Upottery were then bowled out for 103 in 31 overs thanks to Wes Holmes (3-20), Jordan Fowler (3-28), George Hiouse (2-9) and there was a wicket each for Lee Clayden and Toby Seldon.

2017

June 10th, 2017 was a ‘soggy Saturday’ with many games across the Devon League being washed out. Sidmouth 1st XI batted first in their Premier Division meeting with Exmouth, closing on 269-7. There were runs from Josh Bess (93) and Zac Bess (72) - the pair putting on 99 for the third wicket and then Scott Barlow (30no) and Will Murray (19no) put on 40 for the unbroken eighth wicket. Murray then took the one Exmouth wicket to fall as the reply reached 68-1 after 15 overs when the rain struck with a vengeance to end things early.

It was a similar story for the Sidmouth 2nd XI, though they did not get quite as much action. Exmouth 2nds batted first and were bowled out for 121 with all six of the Sidmouth bowlers used claiming at least one wicket. Lee Clayden opened and claimed figures of 3-27 while second change Charlie Dible took 2-22 and fourth change Jash Patidar returned figures of 2-17. Heavy rain then washed out play before Sidmouth 2nds had the chance to get out and bat.

Sidmouth 3rd XI managed to complete their B Division 2nd XI game at Alphington where they won a close encounter by 15 runs. Sidmouth batted first and ended their 45 overs with the bat on 194-5 with Graham Munday top scoring with an unbeaten 73. Munday then completed a fine all-round afternoon shift, taking 4-20 as the Alphas were bowled out for 153 in 37.1 overs.

2016

The 1st XI were four wicket winners of their top flight meeting with Plymouth in a game that saw 620 runs and 14 wickets. Plymouth batted first and closed on 308-8. Seven bowlers were used by Sidmouth with the best returns being the 3-51 from Kyle Brockley and the 2-44 from Will Murray. Dan Powell then hit an unbeaten 107 and Luke Bess stroked his way to 105 – the pair adding 143 for the second wicket. Will Murray also hit a timely unbeaten 32 to help Powell see their side over the winning line. The 2nd XI were 22 run winners of their 2nd XI Premier Division meeting with Plymouth II.

Batting first, Sidmouth closed on 243-7 with the key contributions being 73 from Dec Lines and 48 from Robbie Powell. Lines completed a fine all-round shift with a return of 4-57 having been called into action as the third change bowler and fourth change, Daley Holmes finished with 2-57 as Plymouth were bowled out for 221. The third XI could not quite make it a hat-trick of wins as they went down by a margin of just two runs in their meeting with Exeter III.

Batting first, Exeter were restricted to a close of 193-4 with Jordan Fowler the most successful of the seven Sidmouth bowlers, with his return being 2-24. In reply, Sidmouth came up just short, closing on 191-5 with the top run getters being Bruce Robson and Sam Priestley, who both hit 44 whole Graham Munday chipped in with 28 and John Goodwin scored 22.

2015

Matchday six was played June 6 and Sidmouth 1st XI were 25-run winners of their Premier Division meeting with Heathcoat. Batting first, Pete Randerson (84), Anthony Griffiths (40no) and Will Murray (29) provided the bulk of the runs in a score of 236. Charlie Miles (3-54), Andrew Mathieson (2-47) and Matt Cooke (2-48) then combined to bowl the Mid Devon men out for 211 in 46.2 overs.

Sidmouth 2nd XI won their 2nd XI Premier Division meeting with Cornwood II by 53 runs. Matt Hewer hit an imperious unbeaten 132 and there was a knock of 69 from Nick Mansfield – the pair adding 115 for the second wicket – as Sidmouth closed on 279-3. Sidmouth used six bowlers to claim all 10 wickets with fourth change Will Gater (3-49), Andrew Ford (2-33) and Toby Seldon (2-34) the most successful bowlers as Cornwood were bowled out for 226 in 44.3 overs.

Sidmouth III XI went down by four wickets on their visit to Thorverton 2nds where they were bowled out for 135, though they did manage to claim six home wickets before succumbing to defeat.