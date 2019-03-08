Matt takes shine off Barum as Otter bag needed victory

Picture: Thinkstock peplow

Ottery St Mary 1st XI returned to winning ways thanks to a nine wicket win at Barnstaple & Pilton, writes Ian Townsend.

Teenage debutant Matt Jeacock was the star of the show, claiming a 'fivefer' as the Otters racked up an impressive win with no fewer than 23 overs to spare.

After George McEndoo and Sam Bithell (8) gave the home side a 24-run start, the later was run out by Alex Clements before Jeacock struck with his very first delivery in 1st XI cricket as he produced a beauty to castle McEndoo for 22.

In partnership with prolific seamer Jody Clements, the fourteen year old then exerted a stranglehold which saw Barum lose wickets at regular intervals in an innings which featured only one significant partnership.

Home skipper Lee Cole (3) was pouched by George Mutter off Jeacock after which the miserly Jody Clements, who conceded just two runs in his first six overs, claimed three victims in quick succession. Rob Wilkins (11) and Andrew Barton (9) were both bowled and James Lake (0) pinned lbw as B & P staggered to 67-5.

Tom Moody and Matt Newton briefly resisted, adding 30 in six overs before Moody (18) was held by Ollie West off Jeacock.

After leg spinner, West removed Newton (15), courtesy of a catch from Harrison, Jeacock cleaned up the tail as Archie Popham (6) was caught by Eddie Rudolph and Adrian Ashton (0) was also pouched by Harrison. Jeacock returned a remarkable 5-15 from his eight overs.

The visitors had little trouble in overhauling their modest 104-run target. Despite a tight opening spell from Matt Jarvis, West and Alex Clements were hardly troubled as they posted a 58-run opening stand in 13 overs before Clements (28) edged Ashton behind to Barton. West, though, was batting in typically fluent fashion and with the incoming Joe Henkus scoring a run-a-ball 24 not out (four fours), against a decidedly ordinary-looking home attack, the Otters soon clinched a welcome maximum points victory to halt a three match losing streak. West remained unbeaten on 47 (eight fours).

A relieved Otters' skipper reflected: "It's obviously great to get back to winning ways with a strong performance, especially when we had poor availability.

"Young Matty taking five on debut was brilliant and to knock of the runs only one down topped it off nicely."

Barnstaple & Pilton 104 (G McEndoo 22, M Jeacock 5-15, J Clements 3-10) Ottery St Mary 105-1 (O West 47*, A Clements 28, J Henkus 24*). Ottery St Mary (20pts) bt Barnstaple & Pilton (2pts) by 9 wkts.

Otters Man of the Match - Matt Jeacock