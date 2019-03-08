Advanced search

Miller stars as Sidbury launch new league term with emphatic home success

PUBLISHED: 13:22 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 09 May 2019

The Sidbury CC 2019 Tolchards Devon League H Division East fixtures. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

Sidbury made a maximum 20 point winning start to their Tolchards Devon League H Division East campaign with a 132-run win over Woodbury & Newton St Cyres, writes Barney Stone.

The match, Sidbury's first in the county league since 2004, was sponsored by Drainsolve.

The visitors won the toss and invited Sidbury to bat first, but three early wickets, including those of both openers, Ben Pollard and Phil Grove, left the home side on 25-3.

However, Mark Bishop and skipper Alex Paget then both struck half centuries with Bishop eventually bowled for 59 before Windy Miller (21) joined Paget to take the Sidbury score to 200 and maximum batting points. The skipper finally fell for 58, but the home tail wagged sufficiently to see the hosts to a close of 224-9.

Both Sidbury's opening bowlers, Barney Stone and skipper Paget claimed a wicket each before first change, Josh Reed, changed from his regular seam to spin, a switch made necessary through injury, and he too bagged a wicket.

The introduction of Miller to the bowling attack was pivotal to a comprehensive opening day win for Sidbury as he sent down five overs, shipped just seven runs and claimed a four wicket haul to leave the visitors 92 all out. Miller was named the Touch-sponsored Man of the Match.

Up next for Sidbury is a trip across East Devon to Kilmington on Saturday (May 11).

