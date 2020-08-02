Mutter and Moore claim three wicket hauls in Ottery 2nd XI success

Action from the Ottery St Mary II meeting with Honiton on matchday two of the 2020 Devon Cricket League campaign. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS Archant

Ottery St Mary 2nd XI were 32-run winners when they entertained Honiton on matchday two of the Devon League campaign.

Ottery won the toss and opted to bat, but they lost Dan Jeacock (0) and Dan Flower (6) before Anthony Dean (47) and George Mutter (35) took the total to 87 before Mutter became the third wicket to fall.

Just one run was added to the score with both Tom Jeacock and William Lamb becoming Ottery wickets four and five to leave the Otters 88-5.

They limped to 129-8 when Ashok Prasad joined Jon Triner and the pair added what was to prove a ‘match winning’ partnership of 33 for the ninth wicket.

Triner was eventually out for 20 while Prasad ended unbeaten on 11 as Ottery were bowled out for 177.

Third change Rob Ingram was the star of the Honiton bowling effort as he served up terrific figures of 5-27 from nine overs. James Matravers (2-50) and Ian Kelly (1-31) were the other successful bowlers.

The Honiton reply was launched by Jon Hext and Richard Potter, but both were out with the score board showing 31 runs.

Pete Matravers was joined by his son James and they doubled the team score before James fell for 10.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals with only Kieran Conway, with 46 runs from 52 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes, providing much resistance and the reply was all over when the last wicket fell with the score on 145.

Ottery used seven different bowlers with the bulk of the wickets falling to Max Moore (3-22), George Mutter (3-22) and Freddie Eul-Barker (2-21).

