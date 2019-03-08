Newton Poppleford beaten at home by Marldon

Newton Poppleford went down by four wickets when they entertained visiting Marldon for a Sunday fixture.

Newton Poppleford were put in and were labouring on 112-6 when skipper Kenny Clay was joined by son Tom and the pair added 76 for the seventh wicket which was that of Clay senior, bowled for 40.

Clay, junior, stayed there through to his half century before he fell for a 33-ball 52, an innings that included nine fours and two sixes.

The Clay contributions combined with the earlier runs from number three Louis Adey, who struck a 28-ball half century with his knock including four fours and three sixes as Newton Poppleford were bowled out for 208 in one ball shy of 39 overs.

The South Devon side chased down the target to win by four wickets, crossing the winning line in 33.2 overs.

The home bowling work was shared between 10 players with there of them each bagging a brace of wickets.

Chris Davis, who took the new ball, finished with figures of 2-28 while Louis Adey, who shared the new ball duties, returned figures of 2-24 and Paul Newberry, who sent down just nine balls, ended with the impressive figures of 2-7. Spinner Newbury claimed a wicket off the final delivery of his first over with Louis Adey showing his all-round skills, holding a smart catch. Newbery then took a wicket with the first delivery of his second over, but then suffered a hamstring injury and limped out of the action!

Newton Poppleford were grateful to Sonya Adey for scoring - it was quite a 'family affair' with husband Leigh, son Louis and daughter Chloe, all in the team! Post match the visitors were entertained in the Cannon Inn.

The final round of thanks are for the match ball sponsorship from AlFindlay.com