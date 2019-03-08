Newton Poppleford CC making sure 'village cricket' is very much 'alive and kicking'

Newton Poppleford Cricket Club, who play their regular weekend cricket on a Sunday and also play some evening T20 cricket, begin their 2019 campaign next week.

The villagers are playing a T20 fixture against Lympstone next Thursday (April 25) with the action getting under way on the Newton Poppleford CC ground at 6pm.

The following Sunday (April 28), the first of what will be regular Sunday fixtures gets under way with a home, 40-over meeting with neighbouring Tipton St John, with play getting under way from 2pm.

As a village club that aims to provide recreational cricket to the local community, the club makes every effort to keep costs of participation as low as possible.

So, at the club's pre-season AGM there was much discussion regarding the ever-increasing costs for the club.

Club secretary Antony Cox says: “There really was great discussion about this and what we came up with was an idea to go out to local business to see if we could get our home matches sponsored. Simply purchasing a match ball these days is between £10 and £15 – and you need a new ball for each game.

“We threw ourselves at the mercy of local business and, not for the first time, they have backed us wonderfully!”

He continued: “To date, we have had sponsorship from: Al Findlay – Local IT & AV Support; Woodleys Joinery Limited; Four Elms Fruit Farm; Oaktree Garage; Potburys Funeral Service; Pride Hair Studios; and ac4designs.

Engaging with the local community is at the heart of the new ECB strategy for developing cricket 'Inspiring Generations – 2020-24'. Key to this strategy and to the future of the game as a whole is making cricket accessible to all, engaging children and young people, and supporting local communities.

These values are and have always been at the heart of village cricket at Newton Poppleford Cricket Club.

Cox adds: “We are always delighted to welcome new players to the club. We do regard our matches as being very much about participation and enjoying the game.

“Our T20 format is two overs each bowling and retirement at 25 when batting, ensuring everyone gets involved.

“We are keen to recruit new members of all abilities and ages for this year and I'd urge anyone new to the area, or perhaps folk looking to get into, or back into, local cricket, to give me a ring.”

For more information on all things Newton Poppleford CC, call Antony Cox on 0771 2000 521. Alternatively, check out the club's website to see when games are on and pop along to see what you are missing!