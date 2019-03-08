Advanced search

Newton Poppleford cricketers begin new indoor league with a win

PUBLISHED: 12:57 15 October 2019

The Sidmouth Leisure Centre Indoor cricket League is back underway and all six teams taking part have now played one game each.

The opening round of matches saw wins for Upottery, Clyst St George and Newton Poppleford.

Sidmouth were bundled out for 99 when replying to the 127 posted by Clyst St George which left the Fortfield men starting the season with a defeat.

Upottery then hit the days top score of 144 and restarted Topsham St James to 63 before Newton Poppleford bundled Clyst Hydon out for 53 and passed that total with consummate ease.

The three matches on matchday two (Sunday, October 20) are: Tipton St John v Clyst Hydon; Sidmouth v Newton Poppleford and then Upottery v Newton Poppleford.

