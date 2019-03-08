Advanced search

Newton Poppleford defeat Tipton St John for the 16th successive time

PUBLISHED: 19:38 01 May 2019

Dave Alford batting for Tipton in the meeting with Newton Poppleford. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

Dave Alford batting for Tipton in the meeting with Newton Poppleford. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

Archant

Newton Poppleford continue to get the better of near neighbours Tipton St John after claiming a thrilling single wicket success in their latest meeting, a 16th straight win for Tipton over their rivals.

Keith Collins batting for Tipton in the meeting with Newton Poppleford. Picture PHIL WRIGHTKeith Collins batting for Tipton in the meeting with Newton Poppleford. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

Mind you, Newton Poppleford are probably still asking themselves how on earth they did not win this one given that they had Tipton on 74-9 – and then dropped a catch – before the final pair took their side to what proved to be a winning victory.

The star of the Tipton bowling effort was Charlie O'Higgins, grand son of the Tipton CC legend that is David O'Higgins, who claimed the outstanding figures of five wickets for six runs from six overs.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Newton Poppleford skipper Kenny Clay then watched on as O'Higgins went to work.

Leigh Adey countered with a number of boundaries until he became the ninth wicket to fall with the score then 74-9.

Tipton St John's Charlie O'Higgins is bowled during the defeat to Newton poppleford. Picture PHIL WRIGHTTipton St John's Charlie O'Higgins is bowled during the defeat to Newton poppleford. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

Luke Raistrick was still there, and he was joined by last man Chris Davis and they took the score to a close of 132, adding 58 precious runs for the final wicket.

Davis ended with the side's top score of 32 while Raistrick was not out 26. The Tipton stars with the bat then combined to open the bowling and a brace of early wickets for Raistrick left the reply in trouble.

Wickets were also claimed by Leigh Adey and Matthew Tett but, at the drinks break, Newton Poppleford looked favourites, requiring another 50 runs, but with six wickets in hand!

However, Leigh Adey (jnr) then produced a stunning spell during which time he bagged himself his first 'fivfer' for the club and, with Adey (snr) also getting a couple of wickets, the Newton Poppleford reply ended with the final wicket going down on 112 to leave Tipton the winners by a margin of 20 runs.

That all meant that Newton Poppleford skipper Clay stepped up to receive the trophy that is always played for between these two teams.

Special mention must be made of the providers of another splendid tea and to both Sonia (of Newton Poppleford) and the Tipton scorer and also to Potburys Funeral Services, who sponsored the match ball for the game.

