Newton Poppleford sit top of the fledgling Sidmouth Indoor cricket League table

Newton Poppleford and Clyst Hydon share the early leadership in the Sidmouth Leisure Centre Indoor Cricket League.

Newton Poppleford followed up their opening game win over Clyst Hydon by defeating Tipton in a low-scoring affair.

Batting first, Tipton were restricted to a total of just 58, which was passed in some comfort by the Popples.

Clyst Hydon restricted Clyst St George to a total of 104 and then breezed home to register a second successive win and they, like Newton Poppelford, have six points, but in their case from one game more.

The third and final game played on match day three saw another low scoring affair with Upottery restricted to 79, a score passed in a degree of comfort by Sidmouth.

Each one of the six competing teams in the league this time round have now played at least two games and just one of the six has yet to win; that is Tipton, who have lost all three of their matches so far.

There are four games scheduled for matchday four, which takes place this Sunday (November 2).

First up is the meeting between Tipton and Clyst St George (10am) and that is followed by an 11.15am start for Clyst Hydon versus Sidmouth. Game three has a 12.30pm start and it is between Upottery and Newton Poppleford, and the fourth match, which is set to start at 1.45pm, is a re-arranged fixture between Sidmouth and Newton Poppleford.

Latest table

P W D L WF WA Pts

Newton Poppleford 2 2 0 0 35 13 6

Clyst Hydon 3 2 0 1 13 19 6

Upottery 2 1 0 1 26 18 3

Clyst St George 2 1 0 1 18 10 3

Sidmouth 2 1 0 1 7 17 3

Tipton St John 3 0 0 3 1 23 0