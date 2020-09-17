Advanced search

O’Connor shines as Sidbury end another season on a high with final success over Bridestowe

Sidbury ended the shortened 2020 Tolchards Devon League campaign with a four wicket win in the play-off H final against Bridestowe II.

In a match between two sides that had won every game they had played in the season, Bridestowe batted first and were bowled out for 165 in 33 overs and one ball.

Barney Stone struck with the new ball to leave the visitors on 13-1, but their second wicket pairing took them to 87 before Simon Rowe knocked the stumps over.

The innings then fell away to 96-5 with two wickets for Damien Armes and a second for Rowe.

Fifty-five runs were added for the sixth wicket, which was snared by a catch off his own bowling by Dave O’Connor.

That sparked a second flurry of wickets with the Bridestowe innings ending on 165 - the last five wickets adding just a dozen runs!

Sidbury used six bowlers and five of them claimed wickets. Dave O’Connor ended with three while Josh Reed, Damien Armes and Simon Rowe, each claimed a brace of wickets and there was one for Barney Stone.

Ben Pollard and Ed Chester led the run chase and took the reply to 34 when Chester was run out having scored 22.

Mark Bishop was next in - and out as he was clean bowled without troubling the scorers!

Ollie Pyne joined Ben Pollard and the pair took the home side into three figures when, with the total on 100, Pyne was bowled for 32.

It was soon 108-4 with the loss of Will Bidder for five and opener Pollard was the fifth wicket to fall, in his case, bowled for 38.

Dave O’Connor joined Pyne, but the latter was dismissed for 32 with the score then 155-6.

However, that meant the winning line was just 10 runs away and Simon Rowe (2no) joined O’Connor to see the home side to victory. O’Connor finished unbeaten on 40.

