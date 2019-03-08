Otters sunk by wonder Kidd!

Ottery St Mary 1st XI were consigned to a second successive Tolchards Devon League C Division East defeat thanks to a phenomenal innings from impressive teenager Cameron Kidd - Whimple CC's answer to Owen Morgan!, writes Ian Townsend.

After the Otters failed to capitalise on a promising start to post a barely adequate total, almost single handedly Kidd powered the visitors to victory with a stunning display of ball striking against a home attack guilty of serving up too many deliveries into his hitting zone.

The Otters were given a sound 39-run start by Alex Clements and Ollie West (21) before the latter edged Gareth Stoneman behind to Dave Culshaw. Joe Henkus (2) was then pouched by Cameron Kidd off Kalann Nessling, making his debut for the villagers following a midweek switch from Bradninch, but, after Dan Flower joined the in-form Alex Clements, the scoreboard began to tick over nicely.

Whilst batting circumspectly, both men pounced on anything loose to post a 78-run stand in 18 overs. Having reached a patient half century from 86 balls (eight fours) Alex Clements (62) became the first of three victims for Matt Brown (3-40), courtesy of a catch from Ben Silk, after which the Ottery innings slipped away somewhat from the healthy position of 126-3 with 14 overs remaining.

Flower's useful knock was ended at 32 (six fours) as he was castled by Matt Richards and had it not been for another impressive showing from youngster Lawrence Walker, the Otters would have struggled to pass 150.

The 14-year-old composed a fluent 45 from 49 balls faced despite losing partners with monotonous regularity.

Walker was last man out, bowled by Cameron Kidd, with only Jody Clements (11) reaching double figures amongst the Otters' last six batsmen against a visiting attack which bowled with intelligence and accuracy.

Harsha Liyanage soon sent back veteran opener Kevin Thompson (8) as Whimple replied and after 13 overs the total stood at just 33-1. A useful 60-run second wicket stand between Nathan Kidd and Henry Gordon-Lennox (19) was ended when the latter was bowled slogging at Jack Dallyn.

However, this brought Cameron Kidd to the wicket and with inexperienced teenagers Dallyn and Sam Brook having both been introduced into the attack, carnage ensued. Cameron Kidd was immediately on the charge, launching Dallyn for a couple of maximums and despite the loss of brother Nathan (21) to Jody Clements, the powerful 17-year-old proceeded to feast on some ill directed bowling to race to 90 from just 50 balls faced (seven fours and seven sixes) before holing out to Joe Henkus at deep mid-on off Liyanage (2-26). Silk (18*) then guided his side home with over five overs to spare as the Otters again offered up a damaging number of wides (29).

Otters' skipper Will Harrison afterwards pulled no punches commenting: "We were probably 30 runs below par and reacted poorly when Kidd started hitting out.

"Credit to him, he played really well, but we bowled far too many in his arc. Good to see Alex and Dan continue their good form with the bat though and with Joe Birch returning from holiday, I'm hoping we'll be close to full strength for Exmouth this Saturday."

Ottery St Mary 200 (A Clements 62, L Walker 45, D Flower 32, O West 21, K Nessling 3-38, M Brown 3-40, M Richards 2-37) Whimple 201-5 (C Kidd 90, N Kidd 21, H Liyanage 2-26). Whimple (20pts) bt Ottery St Mary (7pts) by 5 wkts.

Otters Man of the Match - Lawrence Walker