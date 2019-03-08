Advanced search

Ottery's Oliver West among the best batsmen in the county

PUBLISHED: 13:50 07 June 2019

Oliver West bowling for Ottery against Sidmouth. Ref shsp 25 18TI 5803. Picture: Terry Ife

Oliver West bowling for Ottery against Sidmouth. Ref shsp 25 18TI 5803. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The Ottery St Mary batsman is ranked fifth across all Tolchards Devon Cricket League in terms of total runs scored this season.

Rather than a couple of big scores, West has racked up a sizeable total from a series of consistent performance.

In his seven games this season, he has a batting average of 47.86 and a strike rate of 86.13

His highest score this campaign came against Heathcoat where he scored an unbeaten 78. During that innings he found the boundary on 12 occasions, two of which were sixes.

West has scored a half century in three of his five league innings so far, only falling short on two occasions one of which was a 48-run knock.

His lowest run total of the season came against Braunton when he was caught on 29.

West's runs have helped Ottery to three wins this campaign and they are fifth in the C Division East table.

They face a local derby this weekend against second placed Sidmouth 2nds.

A strong performance from West could only help push his team up the table but he could also move up the batting leaderboard. Currently, he is just 12 runs behind fourth placed Bradninch's Gary Chappell and 25 runs behind Clyst St George's Sam Read.

Sidmouth's first team have two batsmen making up the top 10 of total runs scored. Nick Gingell on 293 and Nick Mansfield on 292 occupy the 9th and 10th spot respectively.

