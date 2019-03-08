From Ottery to South Africa, young cricketers given the chance to represent Devon abroad

Ottery's Matt Jeacock and Lawrence Walker who have been selected to go on a tour of South Africa. Picture: Contributed Archant

Two cricketers who grew up in the ranks of Ottery Cricket Club have been selected for a Devon Cricket Under 15s tour to South Africa.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ottery's Matt Jeacock and Lawrence Walker when they were six years old. Picture: Contributed Ottery's Matt Jeacock and Lawrence Walker when they were six years old. Picture: Contributed

Matt Jeacock and Lawrence Walker have been playing for the Otters since they were six years old and have worked their way up through the age groups.

The two have gone on to represent the county and played for the Devon Men's first team at the age of 14 last season.

The pair are now fundraising to allow them to go on the tour and Ottery have offered to host a quiz in honour of the young cricketers.

In respect of the tour, a spokesman for Devon Cricket said: "We have been invited to send a development squad to Western Province and Mpumalanga, our 19th such annual venture. All the players selected have represented Devon and are the best players in their age group in the county. To play overseas against quality opposition is a unique extension to the experiences gained by playing county fixtures.

"We believe that this tour plays an important part in helping our very best players to maximise their potential. Several graduates have represented England at all levels (including Craig Overton in the recent Ashes Test series and Dominic Bess last summer), a number are now professionals playing first class cricket and others play for Devon in the Minor Counties Championship."

The quiz will take place on Saturday, November 30 with doors opening at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. It is maximum of six per team and costs £7 to enter including supper. To book your ticket or register a team, email mattyandlawrence@gmail.com.