Ottery openers in big stand, but it’s all in a losing cause at Upottery

Action from the Ottery St Mary 2nd XI Devon League meeting with Honiton. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS Archant

Ottery St Mary were beaten by a single wicket when they travelled to Upottery for a Tier Three East East One meeting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Ottery St Mary 2nd XI Devon League meeting with Honiton. Picture; ANDREW SYMONDS

After being invited to bat first, the Otters got off to a superb start with openers Joe Henkus and Alex Clements adding 161 for first wicket with the partnership ended with Henkus caught for 76, hitting eight fours and two sixes from the 103 deliveries he faced.

Clements went soon after, clean bowled with the score on 170; the skipper top scoring for his side with 79, scored from 97 balls faced.

Eddie Rudolph was the third man down, bowled for two with the score then 17-3 and 26 runs were added before Jack Malden became the fourth wicket, in his case out for a run-a-ball 15.

However, that was the be the final wicket to fall as Richard Jackson (24) and Henry Mutter (12) saw the Otters to a close of 222-4 from 40 overs.

Harry Wright, topped the home bowling with figures of 2-48 from eight overs.

Upottery did not make the best of starts and were 55-3 after early success for Will Harrison and Harsha Sinnappu Liyanage, the latter claiming two of the first three wickets.

Half the home side were back in the Glebe Park pavilion with just 89 on the board as Sinnappu Liyanage claimed two more wickets, but then the sixth wicket partnership swung the game the way of the hosts.

It was finally ended by an Alex Clements catch off the bowling of brother Jody Clements, but, crucially, the batting pair had added 91 for the sixth wicket.

Ottery stuck to their task and did claim two more wickets, but, with the ninth wicket falling when the home side needed just seven to win, Upottery edged home in the final over to take the match honours.

The Ottery bowling returns were led by Sinnappu Liyanage with his figures being 4-42 from with overs while the Albert Southall-Brown return was 3-51. Will Harrison was the other successful bowler (1-22).

Tomorrow (Saturday) Ottery entertain Kilmington.