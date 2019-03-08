Ottery St Mary 2nds face 'must win' home game on Saturday

Ottery St Mary suffered a heavy defeat when they made the short trip across to Whimple for their penultimate away game of the 2019 Tolchards Devon League C Division East fixture.

On a day when the toss was always going to be crucial, Ottery skipper Will Harrison lost the flip of the coin and would not have been surprised with home skipper Ben Silk's decision to field first.

Conditions were ideal for bowlers and ball ruled bat throughout the Ottery innings.

Ottery were bundled out for 115 in just 37.3 overs with the only batsmen into double figures the three at the top of the order!

Oliver West top scored with 39 while Alex Clements, who opened with West, hit 16 and number three, Joe Henkus hit 15.

Matt Jeacock did his best to force the Whimple run chase onto the back foot as he first provided the throw for a run out and then claimed a wicket thanks to a catch held by Jody Clements, but then Nathan Kidd and Cameron Kidd combined to see Whimple to a comfortable eight wicket win.

Ottery have two matches left to play, but the division's three bottom spots are all confirmed and Heathcoat are waiting to be crowned as champions to take the lone promotion berth. On Saturday (August 24) the Otters travel to Exmouth before ending their campaign the week after against a Barnstaple & Pilton side who, along with Exeter 2nds and Alphington, will be playing in D Division East.

Ottery St Mary 2nd XI face a 'must win' game on Saturday when they entertain Bradninch 2nds. The Otters go into the match 15 points from safety after a 61-run home defeat to Sidmouth III last weekend. Bideford 2nds, who the otters play on the final day, are the side they are trying to overhaul. The North Devon side visit Sidmouth III this Saturday so, an Ottery win and a favour from Sidmouth would take the Otters bid to stay up to the final matchday of the campaign.

Against Sidmouth III, Ottery restricted them to 221-5 with Max Moore claiming 3-28. Sam Brook then top scored with 24 as the Otters were bowled out for 160.

