Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Ottery St Mary 2nds face 'must win' home game on Saturday

PUBLISHED: 08:20 21 August 2019

Rick Jackson batting for Ottery Ist away at Whimple. shsp 34 19TI 8440. Picture: Terry Ife

Rick Jackson batting for Ottery Ist away at Whimple. shsp 34 19TI 8440. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Ottery St Mary suffered a heavy defeat when they made the short trip across to Whimple for their penultimate away game of the 2019 Tolchards Devon League C Division East fixture.

Rick Jackson batting for Ottery Ist away at Whimple. shsp 34 19TI 8439. Picture: Terry IfeRick Jackson batting for Ottery Ist away at Whimple. shsp 34 19TI 8439. Picture: Terry Ife

On a day when the toss was always going to be crucial, Ottery skipper Will Harrison lost the flip of the coin and would not have been surprised with home skipper Ben Silk's decision to field first.

Conditions were ideal for bowlers and ball ruled bat throughout the Ottery innings.

Ottery were bundled out for 115 in just 37.3 overs with the only batsmen into double figures the three at the top of the order!

Oliver West top scored with 39 while Alex Clements, who opened with West, hit 16 and number three, Joe Henkus hit 15.

Rick Jackson batting for Ottery Ist away at Whimple. shsp 34 19TI 8438. Picture: Terry IfeRick Jackson batting for Ottery Ist away at Whimple. shsp 34 19TI 8438. Picture: Terry Ife

Matt Jeacock did his best to force the Whimple run chase onto the back foot as he first provided the throw for a run out and then claimed a wicket thanks to a catch held by Jody Clements, but then Nathan Kidd and Cameron Kidd combined to see Whimple to a comfortable eight wicket win.

Ottery have two matches left to play, but the division's three bottom spots are all confirmed and Heathcoat are waiting to be crowned as champions to take the lone promotion berth. On Saturday (August 24) the Otters travel to Exmouth before ending their campaign the week after against a Barnstaple & Pilton side who, along with Exeter 2nds and Alphington, will be playing in D Division East.

Ottery St Mary 2nd XI face a 'must win' game on Saturday when they entertain Bradninch 2nds. The Otters go into the match 15 points from safety after a 61-run home defeat to Sidmouth III last weekend. Bideford 2nds, who the otters play on the final day, are the side they are trying to overhaul. The North Devon side visit Sidmouth III this Saturday so, an Ottery win and a favour from Sidmouth would take the Otters bid to stay up to the final matchday of the campaign.

Against Sidmouth III, Ottery restricted them to 221-5 with Max Moore claiming 3-28. Sam Brook then top scored with 24 as the Otters were bowled out for 160.

Dan Flower walks to the pavilion after batting for Ottery Ist away at Whimple. shsp 34 19TI 8417. Picture: Terry IfeDan Flower walks to the pavilion after batting for Ottery Ist away at Whimple. shsp 34 19TI 8417. Picture: Terry Ife

Eddie Rudolph keeping wicket for Ottery II's at home to Sidmouth III's. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8406. Picture: Terry IfeEddie Rudolph keeping wicket for Ottery II's at home to Sidmouth III's. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8406. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Eleanor’s A* A levels secure place at Oxford University

Eleanor Baden from The King's School celebrated winning a place at Oxford after achieving three A* A-levels. Picture: Angela Kirby

Most Read

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Eleanor’s A* A levels secure place at Oxford University

Eleanor Baden from The King's School celebrated winning a place at Oxford after achieving three A* A-levels. Picture: Angela Kirby

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Tipton St John edged out in thrilling home encounter

Chris Tubbs batting for Tipton St John in the narrow defeat to Stokeinteignhead. Picture: OHIL WRIGHT

Sidmouth Golf Club Presidents’ Day is a big hit

Two members of the Sidmouth Golf Club Presidents Day winning teaeam Dave Richards (left) and Mark Thomas (right) receiving club jumpers from president John Lewis. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Ottery St Mary 2nds face ‘must win’ home game on Saturday

Rick Jackson batting for Ottery Ist away at Whimple. shsp 34 19TI 8440. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth golfers win the annual Picture Match with East Devon

The Sidmouth Golf Club team that won the annual Picture Match against East Devon. Picture: SGC

Sidmouth Jewellers joy for Kevin Legg

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists