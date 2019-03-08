Advanced search

Ottery St Mary and Bideford involved in Tolchards Devon League tie

PUBLISHED: 14:24 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 03 July 2019

Ottery St Mary 2nd XI were involved in an extraordinary tied encounter with visiting Bideford, Littleham & Westward Ho! 2nd XI which saw the two teams share no less than 526 runs! Writes Ian Townsend.

The home side appeared to be well placed as they posted an all-out total of 263 with opener Dan Flower crafting a rapid 53, Henry Mutter, in his first innings of the season, a fluent 61, and Tom Jeacock 33.

When the visitors then slumped to 74-4 in reply, victory appeared to be within the Otters' grasp but two stubborn middle order partnerships then transformed the contest.

After Kevin Berry (59) added 82 in the company of Chris Luxton (43), a subsequent stand with Martin Stanbury (44*) reduced the target to 14 from the final over. Mutter drew the short straw and with a single ball of his over remaining, Bideford required two runs to pull off a remarkable win.

However, the batsmen could only scramble a bye as the visitors closed on 263-7. A thrilling climax but a frustrating outcome for the home side who were left to rue delivering an eye-watering 43 wides.

Most Read

Sidmouth cafe goes on the market

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

Investigations into serious sexual assault in Sidmouth

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Cat’s leg ‘completely crushed’ after being caught in trap

Lightning the cat caught in a trap.

The Golden Lion, Tipton St John highly praised in the AA Pub Guide

The Golden Lion Tipton St John. Ref shs 27-16TI 3752. Picture: Terry Ife

International School student airlifted to hospital

A student from Sidmouth International School was airlifted to hospital from Sidmouth beach. Picture: Denise Wightman

