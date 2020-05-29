Ottery St Mary CC - Devon League matchday five fortunes in recent seasons

Alex Clements batting for Ottery against Alphington.

This coming Saturday (May 30) should have seen both Ottery St Mary seniors XIs in Tolchards Devon League matchday five action.

Ollie West batting for Ottery against Alphington. Ref shsp 23 19TI 1020713. Picture: Terry Ife Ollie West batting for Ottery against Alphington. Ref shsp 23 19TI 1020713. Picture: Terry Ife

However, lockdown restrictions as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic mean there is no chance of any cricket before July 1, at the very earliest.

Ottery St Mary 1st XI have enjoyed a good level of success on matchday five of recent seasons.

Indeed, the Otters have won four of their last five matchday five fixtures!

Last season (2019)

Saturday, June 1, was matchday five and Ottery 1st XI were 147-run winners over Alphington in a C Division East game. Batting first,, the Otters had a 196-run start thanks to Alex Clements (108) and Oliver West (66) and then Rob Johns hit an unbeaten 42 to guide the side to a close of 297-6. Joe Birch then claimed 3-14 from nine overs and, with Jack Malden claiming 3-42, Alphington were bowled out for 150. On the same day, Ottery 2nd XI were in action against Uplyme & Lyme Regis 1st XI who beat them by 73 runs. George Southall-Brown (2-17) and Max Moore (2-32) claimed wicket as Uplyme were bowled out for 2017. That though, proved more than enough to win the game as Ottery were then bowled out for 134 with the only double figure contributions coming from Dan Jeacock (21), Eddie Rudolph (19) and Steve Tiner (18).

Season 2018

June 2, was matchday five of the season and Ottery 1st XI were nine wicket winners of their C Division East meeting with Budleigh Salterton 2nd XI, Budleigh batted first and were bowled out for 133 with third change Jody Clements claiming 3-17 and fourth change Oliver West took 3-14. West then hit 37 before unbeaten knocks from Alex Clements (37) and Dan Flower (19) saw Ottery to a comfortable win. On the same day the Ottery 2nd XI lost their E Division East meeting with Honiton 1st XI by 144 runs. Ottery used eight bowlers trying to contain Honiton as they were eventually bowled out for 271 with fifth change Jack Dallyn the most successful bowler with his return of 3-31. Lawrence Walker (37no) and Albert Southall-Brown (18) that offered the most resistance as Ottery 2nds closed on 127-9.

Season 2017

June 3 saw the matchday five fixtures played and Ottery 1st XI suffered a five wicket defeat in a B Division meeting with Shobrooke Park. The Otters batted first and were bowled out for 146 with the main run providers being Harry Conway (38), Alex Clements (29), Rob Crabb (22) and number 11 bat Tom Jeacock (16), Shobrooke Park eased to victory on 147-5 with Joe Birch (2-27) the most successful Ottery bowler. On the same day, Ottery 2nd XI defeated Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 2nd XI by eight wickets, Rory Craib took 5-15 in eight overs as the Woods were bowled out for 115 and then Barry Flicker (50no) and David Grant (24no) saw Ottery to victory on 118-2.

Season 2016

The matchday five games were played on Saturday, June 4 and Ottery 1st XI were two wickets winners of their B Division meeting with Dartington & Totnes, The South Devon men batted first and were bowled out for 152 with third change bowler Matt Reed (5-23) and Will Harrison (3-16) the main wicket takers. Mickey Wilkinson (42), George Biggs (39) and Jody Clements (19no) saw Ottery to victory on 156-8. On the same day Ottery 2nd XI lost their D Division East 2nd XI meeting with Exwick by a margin of just 13 runs, Harry Mcnamara-Campbell (4-34) played a key part in the Exeter side being bowled out for 192. However, Ottery were then bowled out for 179 with runs from Barry Flicker (38), Ethan Glanville (34) and Eddie Rudolph (27).

Season 2015

Matchday five fixtures were played out on the final Saturday of May and it was another good day for Ottery 1st XI as they won their C Division East meeting with Clyst Hydon by six wickets. The villagers batted first and were restricted to 181-8 which Ottery 1st XI passed with two wickets to spare. On the same day Ottery 2nd XI were eight wicket winners of their meeting with Topsham St James 2nd XI who batted first and were held to a close of 105-8 with two wickets each for Sam Brook and Sam Bowyer Thornton. Ottery had runs from Barry Flicker (18), Tom Peters (17) before unbeaten contributions from Frank Hartley (39no) and Jack Ellison (19no) saw them to victory.