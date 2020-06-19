Ottery St Mary CC fortunes in June 20 action of bygone seasons

This coming Saturday (June 20) should have seen Ottery St Mary’s cricket teams both playing Tolchards Devon League matchday eight fixtures.

However, with restrictions still in place owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, there seems little chance of a return to league cricket any time soon.

Twice in the past 11 years, Ottery teams have seen league action on Saturday, June 20. The most recent was during the 2015 season when the Ottery 1st XI were in C Division East action, taking on Feniton who won the meeting by 23 runs.

Feniton batted first and were bowled out for 210 with the principle wicket takers being Jody Clements (3-43), Matt Reed (3-30) and Alex Thurgate (2-35). Thurgate then top scored with an unbeaten 48 from the number six berth as the Otters were bowled out for 187 in 42.1 overs. Other contributions came from Rob Johns (28), Matt Reed (21) and Billy Reed (20).

On the same day the 2nd XI were in A Division East 2nd XI action and they claimed a thrilling four wicket win with just 10 balls of their meeting with Brixham 2nd XI remaining. Brixham batted first and closed on 269-4 with the Ottery wicket takers being Joe Birch (3-37) and Thomas Hinch (1-44). The successful Ottery run chase was led by Dan Flower with an imperious innings of 120. The best of the support knocks came from Alex Clements with 68 while Harry Peters chipped in with an unbeaten 22.

Ottery had three senior XIs in the 2015 campaign and the third XI were also victorious, winning their D Division East 2nd XI home meeting with Kenn II by 89 runs. The Otters batted first and closed on 298-9 and then bowled Kenn out for 209.

Prior to the 2015 campaign, the other ‘most recent’ June 20 action came in the 2009 campaign when both Ottery 1st and 2nd XI teams ended their respective matches with losing draws.

The 1st XI were away at Lewdown where the home side batted first and scored 220-8 which was answered by the Otters with 165-8 in a D Division East meeting.

The 2nd XI entertained Heathcoat 2nds in a C Division 2nd XI meeting. The Knightshayes men batted first and closed on 251-8. Ottery II then replied with 197-5.