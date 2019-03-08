Ottery St Mary Cricket Club junior section launch a new season of Friday night action

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

The Ottery St Mary Cricket Club junior section launch another summer of Friday night meetings on April 26 at their Strawberry Lane home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After what was a very successful season in 2018, the Otters' junior section will again be running the Friday nights that see over 100 youngsters being coached within the ECB promoted All Stars programme, which introduces boys and girls from the age of five to eight to softball cricket.

The club also runs a number of teams from the Under-10s through to Under-15s in the East Devon Youth League with an emphasis on development, fun and participation.

Training at the club is overseen by experienced ECB coach and junior co-ordinator Alex Clements, supported by managers and coaching staff.

At junior level, the club has enjoyed a great deal of success and has been a regular winner of the league and cup at differing ages.

The club is always looking to recruit new players and is keen to hear from juniors from the ages of five to eight who may wish to try cricket.

In addition to the cricket on offer, the club has a newly refurbished bar and clubhouse, whilst Friday night is also barbecue night, making it a great way to unwind, socialise and begin your weekend.

For more details on how to join the Ottery junior section, visit their website at www.otterystmary.play-cricket.com or call Allen Morgan on 07725 915380.