Ottery 2nds beaten in rain-hit game at Uplyme & Lyme Regis

Ottery St Mary II were beaten by 67 runs at Upylme & Lyme Regis in a game badly affected by the weather, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.

Tyler Wellman made exactly 100 and home skipper Stever Batey whacked 82 in a rush as Uplyme dashed to 206 for two in just 27 overs after a delayed start due to rain. Their stand was worth 177.

Ottery’s batting time was reduced to 20 overs to make 153 to win and making much of a dent in the target was too much of an ask.

Dan Flower made 25 and Daniel Jeacock 23 in Ottery’s reply of 85 for three.

Ottery have a derby date with Honiton this Saturday.