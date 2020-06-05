Ottery St Mary on matchday six in recent Devon League campaigns

Alex Clements batting for Ottery against Alphington. Ref shsp 23 19TI 1020740. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Had the Coronavirus pandemic not hit us, then this coming Saturday (June 6) would have seen Ottery St Mary travel to Exmouth to play the sixth match of their 2020 Tolchards Devon League C Division East campaign.

Ollie West batting for Ottery against Alphington. Ref shsp 23 19TI 1020713. Picture: Terry Ife

Last season, on matchday six, the Otters met Sidmouth II and went down by 75 runs. The Fortfield men batted first and closed on 267-5. Five of the six bowlers used by Ottery each grabbed a single wicket with the best of the returns being the 1-38 from 9 overs by Jody Clements. Ottery lost opening batsman Oliver West to the very first delivery of their innings and went on to be bowled out for 192 with only Joe Henkus (51), Alex Clements (38) and Richard Jackson (20no) offering much resistance. Meanwhile, Ottery 2nds went down by seven wickets in their E Division East meeting with Woodbury & Newton St Cyres. Ottery batted first and closed on 203-8 thanks to 46 from George Mutter, 43 not out from Tom Jeacock and 41 from Anthony Dean. The Woods got home on 207-3 with three full overs to spare. Matt Jeacock, Dan Jeacock and Max Moore each claimed a single wicket.

Season 2018

Matchday six saw Ottery thrash Feniton by 10 wickets! Henry Mutter (3-8), and two wickets each from Jack Malden, Oliver West and Will Harrison helped to bundle Feniton out for 119 and then Ollie West stroked a 77-ball, 13 boundary 84 and Alex Clements chipped in with an unbeaten 31 as Ottery raced to a 10-wicket win inside 22 overs. The 2nd XI again faced Woodbury & Newton St Cyres and were again beaten, this time by five wickets. Tom Jeacock (32) and brother Dan (31) were the main scorers in the Ottery all out total of 129 and then Albert Southall-Brown bagged a brace of wickets as the Woods sailed to another comfortable win.

Season 2017

There was bad weather about on matchday six which was played on June 10. Ottery 1st XI were beaten by two wickets when they took on Ottery St Mary in a B Division fixture. Joe Henkus (43), Harry Conway (28) and Dan Flower (27) chipped in towards the Ottery total of 159 all out. Thorverton got home with eight wickets down, two of them were snapped up by three Ottery bowlers; Tom Jeacock, brother Dan and Henry Mutter.

On the same day the 2nd XI were in A Division 2nd XI action against Sandford and, when the rain washed out play, the Otters had just bowled the Mid Devon side out for 162, using no fewer than eight bowlers! Three of them, Albert Southall-Brown, Max Moore and Jake Tierney, each bagged a brace of wickets.

The Ottery third XI fixture against Exwick 2nds was called off.

Season 2016

Bad weather struck once again on matchday six with the Ottery 1st XI B Division meeting with Ivybridge being ended early with Ottery wobbling an 32-4 after 12 overs chasing a Bridgers all out total of 130. Jody Clements (3-28) and two wickets each for Will Harrison and Oliver Reed made up the bulk of the Ottery bowling effort.

Ottery 2nd XI managed to complete their game against Ipplepen 2nds, beating them by four wickets. George Southall-Brown (2-44) and Dan Jeacock (2-35) had success with the ball in the Ipplepen score of 170-7 and then Sam Lynch (44), Dan Jeacock (39), Henry Mutter (32) and Richard Jackson (23) combined to see Ottery to a four wicket win with one of their 40 overs remaining.

The Ottery III XI game away at Filleigh 2nds was hit by the rain with the home side a healthy 203-2 after 33.1 overs when the elements washed out any chance of further play.

Season 2015

Ottery 1st XI were nine-wicket winners when they faced Kentisbeare who they bowled out for 174 which the Otters answered, closing out victory on 177-1. The 2nd XI were also winners, in their case, defeating Exeter II by a single wicket. George Southall-Brown (4-36) and fifth change Harry Peters (2-18) were the pick of the bowlers as Exeter were bowled out for 247 and then Alex Clements hit 73 and Alex Thurgate 60, as the Otters got home with their last two, George Southall-Brown and Thomas Hinch at the wicket.

Completing a wonderful matchday six for the Otters, the third team also won as they beat Filleigh 2nds by three wickets. Filleigh scored 207-6, succesfully chased down by the Otters with 208-7.