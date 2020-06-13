Ottery St Mary’s fortunes on matchday seven of recent Devon League campaigns

Ottery St Mary 1st XI (Back row, left to right) Jody Clements, Joe Henkus, Henry Mutter, Rob Crabb, George Southall-Brown, Joe Birch, Pete Gascoigne (scorer). (Front row, left to right) Alex Clements, Rob Johns, Will Harrison (capt.), Dan Flower, Tom Jeacock. Archant

Matchday seven of recent Devon League campaigns has not been too kind to Ottery St Mary teams.

Ottery St Mary 2nd XI Back row (left to right); Joe Henkus, Tom Jeacock, Henry Mutter, Dan Jeacock & Tom Hinch Front row: (left to right) Duncan Bradshaw-Smith, Alex Clements, Rick Jackson (capt.), Richard Reed & George Southall-Brown Ottery St Mary 2nd XI Back row (left to right); Joe Henkus, Tom Jeacock, Henry Mutter, Dan Jeacock & Tom Hinch Front row: (left to right) Duncan Bradshaw-Smith, Alex Clements, Rick Jackson (capt.), Richard Reed & George Southall-Brown

Indeed, not since 2016 have the club enjoyed success on this particular matchday with the Otters then beating Shobrooke Park by 21 runs, and the third XI also enjoyed a win that day.

Here we take a look at the matchday seven fortunes for the Ottery XIs in recent season.

Season 2019

Twelve months ago, matchday seven was contested on June 15 with Ottery 1st XI in action against Whimple who defeated them by five wickets. Batting first, the Otters were bowled out for 200 in one ball shy of 45 overs. They had been 175-5 before losing their last five wickets for 25 runs. Alex Clements (62), Lawrence Walker (45) and Dan Flower (32), were the principle scorers. Whimple eased home with the most successful Ottery bowler being Harsha Sinnappuliyanage (2-26). On the same day the Ottery 2nd XI were beaten by hosts Sidmouth III, going down by a margin of 112 runs. Sidmouth batted first and closed on 296-7 with Matt Jeacock (3-055), George Southall-Brown (2-55) and Jonathan Triner (2-23) claiming wickets. Eddie Rudolph then top scored with 66, but the only other double-figures knocks came from Dan Jeacock (35), Steve Triner (10) and Jonathan Triner (13no) as the Otters were bowled out for 184 in 43.5 overs.

Season 2018

June 16, saw Ottery in local derby action, taking on Sidmouth II in a C Division East fixture. The Fortfield men batted first and the Ottery bowlers did well to bowl the home side out for 151. Will Harrison, Jody Clements, Oliver West and Henry Mutter all bagged a brace of wickets for the Otters who then slipped to 96-7 before eventually being bowled out for 137 in 38.5 overs to lose by 14 runs. Henry Mutter top scored with 46 while Ollie West hit 31 and Will Harrison was unbeaten on 19 when stumps were drawn at the end of play. The 2nd XI were beaten by eight wickets in their meeting with Topsham St James. George Mutter (31) and Albert Southall-Brown (22) were the only batsmen to offer much resistance in an Ottery all out total of 100. Mutter than claimed both the wickets that fell as Topsham sealed victory inside 19 overs.

Season 2017

Both Ottery 1st and 2nd XIs met Abbotskerswell on matchday seven and both were beaten. The Abbots batted first in the B Division meeting and got to 286 before losing their final wicket. Fourth change Rob Crabb was the most successful bowler with 3-30 and then he top scored with 56 as the Otters were bowled out for 184. Ottery 2nd XI also fielded first as Abbotskerswell 2nds closed on 282-8. Dan Jeacock (3-49) was the most successful Ottery bowler and then he hit 28 in support of George Mutter (49) and Sam Brook (39) as the reply ended on 205 all out. The third XI were beaten by Thorverton III, going down by seven wickets. Sam Corney (29) and Richard hall (21) were the principle scorers in the Ottery total of 102. Max Moore (2-22) then claimed two of the three wickets that the Thors lost ion their way to a comfortable victory.

Season 2016

Ottery 1st XI were 21-run winners of their B Division meeting with Shobrook Park. Billy Rudolph (45), Billy Reed (35) and George Biggs (27) combined to see Ottery to an all out total of 216. Seven bowlers were then used with the most succesful being Jody Clements (3-35) as the Mid Devon men were bowled out for 195. Ottery 2nd XI went down by 50 runs in their meeting with Alphington 2nds. Thomas Hinch (4-26) and Dan Jeacock (2-24) helped restrict the Alphas to 202-9 Ottery lost both openers without a run being on the board before Joe Henkus (36), Alex Clements (25) and Thomas Hinch (22) chipped in, but the final wicket fell with the score on 152 to consign the Otters to defeat. The Ottery third XI were also in action and they defeated Feniton 2nds by 94 runs. Ottery III were 34-6 and then 101-7 before a 110-run partnership between Joe Button (90) and John Tierney (96no) saw them to a close of 238-9. The Tierney innings included six fours and seven sixes while the Button innings saw him score 15 fours and hit one six. Feniton II were then bowled out for 144 with wickets for Jake Tierney (3-16) and Harry Mcnamara-Campbell (3-15).

Season 2015

The matchday seven games were played out on June 13 with the Ottery 1st XI scoring 154-5 to defeat Seaton by six wickets in a C Division East game. On the same day, Ottery II lost their A Division 2nd XI meeting with Bovey Tracey II by 24 runs. Alex Clements (63) and Dan Jeacock (32) were the principle run providers as Ottery closed on 180-8 chasing the Bovey Tracey offering of 204 all out. Zac Johns (4-43) and Harry Peters (2-17) were the most successful of the Ottery bowlers. On the same day The club’s third XI beat Exwick 2nds by 68 runs.