Ottery St Mary Seconds net 50-run win over Axminster
PUBLISHED: 07:58 15 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:58 15 August 2020
Archant
Ottery St Mary Seconds made it two wins from three games as they defeated Axminster Town in the Devon Cricket League East E 3 (Tier 5).
Ottery were put it in to bat by toss winners and hosts Axminster and openers Daniel Jeadock and Jonathan Triner put on a 58-run partnership before the former was bowler by Jennifer Poole.
While no Ottery batsmen scored above 35, there was consistent run-making which pushed their total to 180-9 at the end of the 40 overs.
Max Mayor bowled both of the Axminster openers to put a dent in the host’s victory aspirations as the top-order failed to add significant runs to the baord.
A late surge from Jamie Toates gave them a chance but he was nine runs short of his half-century before Max Moore bowled him.
The Axminster team fell to 130 all out meaning Ottery Seconds stay in second ahead of their trip to Honiton on Saturday, August 15.
