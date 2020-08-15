Advanced search

Ottery St Mary Seconds net 50-run win over Axminster

PUBLISHED: 07:58 15 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:58 15 August 2020

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Ottery St Mary Seconds made it two wins from three games as they defeated Axminster Town in the Devon Cricket League East E 3 (Tier 5).

Ottery were put it in to bat by toss winners and hosts Axminster and openers Daniel Jeadock and Jonathan Triner put on a 58-run partnership before the former was bowler by Jennifer Poole.

While no Ottery batsmen scored above 35, there was consistent run-making which pushed their total to 180-9 at the end of the 40 overs.

Max Mayor bowled both of the Axminster openers to put a dent in the host’s victory aspirations as the top-order failed to add significant runs to the baord.

A late surge from Jamie Toates gave them a chance but he was nine runs short of his half-century before Max Moore bowled him.

The Axminster team fell to 130 all out meaning Ottery Seconds stay in second ahead of their trip to Honiton on Saturday, August 15.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Former King’s School music teacher dies after battle with cancer

Sue Stock. Picture: Paul Stock

Action to be taken on diseased ash trees in Sidmouth

Ash Dieback. Picture: Getty Images

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: ‘No cases in Devon linked to tourists’

Tourists have flocked to Devon this summer. Picture: Alex Walton

King’s School headteacher welcomes ‘outstanding’ A-level results

The King's School head teacher Robert Gammon. Picture: Philippa Davies

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Former King’s School music teacher dies after battle with cancer

Sue Stock. Picture: Paul Stock

Action to be taken on diseased ash trees in Sidmouth

Ash Dieback. Picture: Getty Images

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: ‘No cases in Devon linked to tourists’

Tourists have flocked to Devon this summer. Picture: Alex Walton

King’s School headteacher welcomes ‘outstanding’ A-level results

The King's School head teacher Robert Gammon. Picture: Philippa Davies

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

World War Two veteran remembers wartime in Burma

Sidmouth-based WW2 veteran Colin James Scherf who wants people to recognise VJ Day in the same spirt of VE Day. Picture: Ann Stone

Sidmouth Surf Lifesaving Club head ‘back to the beach’

Sidmouth Surf Life Saving Club midweek action off Sidmouth. Picture: SIMON HORN

Dramatic turnaround in fortunes throughout final stages of Ottery competition

The two sets of finalists in the Ottery St Mary competition (left to right) Mike Kelsey, Marion Kelsey, Gerrard McCarthy, Margaret Bright, George Hutchinson and Tony Panzeri. Picture: OSMBC

Sidmouth Jewellers joy for Jasham Patidar

Golf club and ball

Ottery St Mary Seconds net 50-run win over Axminster

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife