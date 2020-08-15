Ottery St Mary Seconds net 50-run win over Axminster

Ottery St Mary Seconds made it two wins from three games as they defeated Axminster Town in the Devon Cricket League East E 3 (Tier 5).

Ottery were put it in to bat by toss winners and hosts Axminster and openers Daniel Jeadock and Jonathan Triner put on a 58-run partnership before the former was bowler by Jennifer Poole.

While no Ottery batsmen scored above 35, there was consistent run-making which pushed their total to 180-9 at the end of the 40 overs.

Max Mayor bowled both of the Axminster openers to put a dent in the host’s victory aspirations as the top-order failed to add significant runs to the baord.

A late surge from Jamie Toates gave them a chance but he was nine runs short of his half-century before Max Moore bowled him.

The Axminster team fell to 130 all out meaning Ottery Seconds stay in second ahead of their trip to Honiton on Saturday, August 15.