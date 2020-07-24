Ottery St Mary skipper leads side to win over Ashburton

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Skipper Alex Clements hit a match-winning 92 in Ottery St Mary’s 63-run win over Ashburton.

Ottery made 201 all out in the last of their 40 overs – opener and Clements, the last man out – then dismissed Ashburton for 138 in reply.

Clements batted from start to finish for Ottery and was severe on anything short of a length. He it 10 fours and two sixes, both off Robin Lambert.

Clements was finally out for 92, caught on the ropes by a diving Lloyd White off Pascoe (2-23). White is a former Exeter and Budleigh Salterton player.

Ashburton were 88 for three with 15 overs to go with Chris Pascoe (26) and Ashley Berry (26) settled in.

Jody Clements (3-19) removed Pascoe at 116 and Berry 10 runs later. After that Ashes declined to 138 all out and a 63-run defeat.

Ottery open their East East One campaign with a home game against Sidmouth 2nd XI.

Ottery won again on Sunday afternoon when they pipped Honiton by just eight runs in a 30-over friendly.

Will Lamb (46) shared partnerships worth 123 runs in Ottery’s total of 170 for seven. Will Harrison (20) and Freddie Eul-Barker (27no) weighed in with support.

Richard Potter (46), Mike Docherty (27) and Pete Matravers (51no) took Honiton in touching distance of victory despite the best efforts of Tierney and Eul-Barker to slow them down.

Honiton needed 29 to win off the last two overs, bowled by Matt Jeacock and Harrison, which proved too many despite some lusty blows from Matravers.

Harley Smith (3-31) was among the wickets again in Honiton’s final tally of 162 for seven.