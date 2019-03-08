Ottery St Mary skipper looking at promotion challenge

Archant

Ottery St Mary will start the season once again in C Division East where they will meet five other club 1st XIs and four 2nd XIs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ottery St Mary 1st XI Tolchards Devon League fixtures for 2019. Picture ARCHANT Ottery St Mary 1st XI Tolchards Devon League fixtures for 2019. Picture ARCHANT

First XI skipper Will Harrison emphasised the feeling of positivity at Salston Field saying: “Our young players are a year older and, with Oli West returning as overseas, I'm positive we can improve on last year's league position, maybe even challenge for promotion.

“With Heathcoat and Exmouth 2nd XIs getting promoted it'll be interesting to see how the new league structure is settling down”.

The return of prolific Aussie all-rounder, West, is certainly a coup for the club, but key to a successful campaign may be whether talented youngsters such as Joe Henkus, Sam Brook and Henry Mutter can step up to the plate.

Captained by youngster Dan Jeacock, what is likely to be very youthful 2nd XI will ply their trade in E Division (East). The form of promising young players such as Jack Dallyn, Laurence Walker and George Mutter will be an important factor in delivering as successful season.

Ottery St Mary 2nd XI Tolchards Devon League fixtures for 2019. Picture ARCHANT Ottery St Mary 2nd XI Tolchards Devon League fixtures for 2019. Picture ARCHANT

Ottery will again be major players in the Bradleys East Devon Youth League with the club running no less than seven teams spanning the age range U9s to U15s.

In addition, an U19s side will be entering the Devon T20 competition and the burgeoning area of female cricket will continue to grow. A number of fixtures have been arranged for the Womens' XI whilst the Girls U11s side will be entering festivals run by the Devon Cricket Board.