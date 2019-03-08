Ottery St Mary Under-11s off to winning start

Ottery St Mary Under-11s. Archant

Ottery St Mary Under-11s made a winning start to their new season of competitive cricket as they defeated visiting Seaton by 62 runs at Strawberry Lane.

Seaton won the toss and invited the Otters to bat first and Will Russell and Harry Murphy gave Ottery a commanding start.

Strong hitting down the order from Ben Major (14) and Hugo Dennison (11) set Seaton what certainly looked a taxing 89 run target from their 16 overs.

Ottery, skippered by Sam Smart, bowled and fielded superbly to restrict the visitors to a total of 27 runs to win the game handsomely.

There was some excellent bowling from Danny Gleason and Tom Lawler and Ottery also completed two brilliant run-outs.

There was also a Player of the Match performance from wicketkeeper Charlie Nanckivell who displayed fine glove work throughout and also pouched a superb catch.