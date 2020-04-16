Ottery St Mary versus Whimple - a trip down memory lane to 2008

P2705-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Sidmouth bowler - Unknown.. photo Terry Ife Archant

A look back in time to 2008 and a meeting between Whimple and Ottery St Mary

P2645-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Whimple batsman Kevin Thompson.. photo Terry Ife P2645-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Whimple batsman Kevin Thompson.. photo Terry Ife

Cricketers will be all too aware that, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues, the 2020 cricket season is not going to start on time.

Indeed, players all over Devon should now be in pre-season, be that indoor nets or outdoor nets.

Groundsmen will still be tending their squares and outfields, albeit within the social distancing guidelines we all have to follow.

If the season proper had not been put on hold owing to the coronavirus crisis, then our local teams would have just two more Saturdays of friendly cricket before the start of the 2020 Tolchards Devon League campaign.

P2676-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Sidmouth bowler Robert Crabb.. photo Terry Ife P2676-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Sidmouth bowler Robert Crabb.. photo Terry Ife

The new season of league cricket should have been getting underway on Saturday, May 2.

The fact that there is no cricket on offer whatsoever right now comes as a real pain for cricketers all over – and those of us who enjoy reporting on cricket!

To ‘soften’ the blow, we have been looking at the archives in terms of matches we have had a photographer at in the past and today we bring you snaps from the 2008 meeting between Ottery St Mary and Whimple.

Maybe you have a sports story for us? Granted, there is no sport happening right now, but perhaps you have a sporting memory you would like to share.

P2662-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Sidmouth bowler Jodie Clemments. photo Terry Ife P2662-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Sidmouth bowler Jodie Clemments. photo Terry Ife

We are always delighted to receive sports reports and article and ask they include all surnames and, if you are sending us pictures to go with them then they need to be at a size of at least 500kb.

Send your articles and j-pegs to either sidmouthherald.sport@archant.co.uk or midweekherald.sport@archant.co.uk

Pictures are by TERRY IFE

P2647-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Whimple batsman Kevin Thompson.. photo Terry Ife P2647-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Whimple batsman Kevin Thompson.. photo Terry Ife

P2730-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Whimple batsman Simon Van Grudings.. photo Terry Ife P2730-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Whimple batsman Simon Van Grudings.. photo Terry Ife

P2744-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Whimple batsman Mike Searle.. photo Terry Ife P2744-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Whimple batsman Mike Searle.. photo Terry Ife