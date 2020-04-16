Advanced search

Ottery St Mary versus Whimple - a trip down memory lane to 2008

PUBLISHED: 10:25 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 16 April 2020

P2705-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Sidmouth bowler - Unknown.. photo Terry Ife

P2705-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Sidmouth bowler - Unknown.. photo Terry Ife

Archant

A look back in time to 2008 and a meeting between Whimple and Ottery St Mary

P2645-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Whimple batsman Kevin Thompson.. photo Terry IfeP2645-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Whimple batsman Kevin Thompson.. photo Terry Ife

Cricketers will be all too aware that, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues, the 2020 cricket season is not going to start on time.

Indeed, players all over Devon should now be in pre-season, be that indoor nets or outdoor nets.

Groundsmen will still be tending their squares and outfields, albeit within the social distancing guidelines we all have to follow.

If the season proper had not been put on hold owing to the coronavirus crisis, then our local teams would have just two more Saturdays of friendly cricket before the start of the 2020 Tolchards Devon League campaign.

P2676-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Sidmouth bowler Robert Crabb.. photo Terry IfeP2676-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Sidmouth bowler Robert Crabb.. photo Terry Ife

The new season of league cricket should have been getting underway on Saturday, May 2.

The fact that there is no cricket on offer whatsoever right now comes as a real pain for cricketers all over – and those of us who enjoy reporting on cricket!

To ‘soften’ the blow, we have been looking at the archives in terms of matches we have had a photographer at in the past and today we bring you snaps from the 2008 meeting between Ottery St Mary and Whimple.

Maybe you have a sports story for us? Granted, there is no sport happening right now, but perhaps you have a sporting memory you would like to share.

P2662-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Sidmouth bowler Jodie Clemments. photo Terry IfeP2662-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Sidmouth bowler Jodie Clemments. photo Terry Ife

We are always delighted to receive sports reports and article and ask they include all surnames and, if you are sending us pictures to go with them then they need to be at a size of at least 500kb.

Send your articles and j-pegs to either sidmouthherald.sport@archant.co.uk or midweekherald.sport@archant.co.uk

Pictures are by TERRY IFE

P2647-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Whimple batsman Kevin Thompson.. photo Terry IfeP2647-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Whimple batsman Kevin Thompson.. photo Terry Ife

P2730-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Whimple batsman Simon Van Grudings.. photo Terry IfeP2730-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Whimple batsman Simon Van Grudings.. photo Terry Ife

P2744-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Whimple batsman Mike Searle.. photo Terry IfeP2744-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Whimple batsman Mike Searle.. photo Terry Ife

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sidford residents dance in the street to raise morale during lockdown

Charlotte Norton, centre, organised the street dance. Picture: Kyle Baker

Alabama Rot cases confirmed in Sidmouth and Honiton

Cases of Alabama Rot have been diagnosed in Honiton and Sidmouth. Picture: Getty Images

Another large cliff fall on Sidmouth beach

The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most Read

Sidford residents dance in the street to raise morale during lockdown

Charlotte Norton, centre, organised the street dance. Picture: Kyle Baker

Alabama Rot cases confirmed in Sidmouth and Honiton

Cases of Alabama Rot have been diagnosed in Honiton and Sidmouth. Picture: Getty Images

Another large cliff fall on Sidmouth beach

The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery St Mary versus Whimple - a trip down memory lane to 2008

P2705-24-08TI Whimple v OSM. Sidmouth bowler - Unknown.. photo Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police thanks to those who stayed at home over Easter

Food bank delivers Easter eggs to those who have ‘kept the Sidmouth community going’ during lockdown

Taking delivery of the Easter eggs at Sidmouth police station. Picture: Sid Valley food bank

Devon Bowls Indoor President George Mabon sends message to clubs

Devon County Indoor President George Mabon (right) with Sidmouth Club Captain Ken Wheeler during a 2019/20 season visit to Sidmouth and. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB
Drive 24