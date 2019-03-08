Padget leads from the front with unbeaten century as Sidbury march on

Sidbury CC before their third straight win in the Tolchards Devon League H Division East. Picture SIDBURY CC Archant

With a number of players unavailable, a much changed Sidbury side containing no fewer than debutants, made it four Tolchards Devon League H Division East wins in as many outings, defeating hosts Exwick by 135 runs.

What's more, a fourth successive maximum points haul means that Sidbury already sport a 22 point lead at the top of the table.

It was Sidbury skipper Alex Paget who took the individual honours, scoring a superb unbeaten 108 from the number five berth.

Paget won the toss, opted to bat and saw openers Ben Pollard and Mark Bishop stake the score to 32 before Bishop was caught for 15. Two more wickets fell with the score on 43 with the loss of Martin Miller, for five and Jake Watts, without troubling the scorers. It was soon 62-5 with opener Pollard (24) and Astley-Jones (0).

Skipper Paget was joined by number seven batsman Will Foster who survived when dropped on nought, but the pair batted their side right back into the game, taking the total to 200 when Foster was finally out for 55. The sixth wicket partnership had been one of 138 invaluable runs.

There was to be no tail wagging as just 24 runs were contributed by the last four wickets as Sidbury were bowled out for 224 from 38.3 overs. However, Paget strode off to much applause with his unbeaten century.

Barney Stone took the new ball and sent down three successive maidens while also bagging a brace of wickets thanks to catches by Charles Ackerley and Will Foster to leave.

Centurion Paget chipped in with three wickets and, from 16-5 there was no way back for the home side who were eventually bundled out for 89 in 27.2 overs.

Damian Armes, returning to Sidbury colours for the first time in almost a decade, picked up a brace of wickets and Jasper Fitzhenry also picked up a wicket.

There's no league game this Saturday for Sidbury who return to H Division action the week after (June 8) with a home game against Countess Wear.