Paget 'fivefer' followed Bishop batting show as Sidbury make it two wins from two

Sidbury CC who have made a winning start to their Tolchards Devon League H Division East campaign. Picture SIDBURY CC Archant

Sidbury were 108 run winners when they visited Kilmington 2nds on matchday two of the new Tolchards Devon League H Division East campaign, writes Barney Stone.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In what were ideal conditions, Sidbury skipper Alex Paget won the toss and wasted little tome in deciding to bat first.

Opening bat Ben Pollard fell with the score on four, but Mark Bishop joined Philip Grove and they took the score to 62 when Grove fell for 33.

Bishop stayed put and was finally out having scored a dozen boundaries in his contribution of 71.

Ed Chester was going well with 26 to his name when a snapped Achilles cut short his knock - and his season! The late order impetus came from Barney Stone who hit a quick-fire unbeaten 47 and, at the close of their innings, Sidbury were 242-7.

Kilmington got off to a half century start before the breakthrough came via a Philip Grove catch off the bowling of Barney Stone.

Olly Pyne and Alex Paget became the first changes in terms of the bowling and, at the drinks break, the home side were 'on their way' in the run chase on 123-3.

After drinks, Pyne and Paget found their groove! Paget sent down a brace of double wicket maidens in three overs - a stunning caught and bowled the pick of the dismissals and, from that 123-3, the Kilmington innings collapsed to 134 all out with Paget returning impressive figures of 5-23 and Sidbury sporting an early season 100 per cent league record.

The Man of the Match award, sponsored by New Wave Marine, to 'fivefer' man Paget, but Bishop was a close second for his brilliant knock of 71.