Pollard’s unbeaten half century sees Sidbury to yet another Devon League success

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Sidbury continued their winning ways with a comprehensive eight-wicket success in their Devon League Tier Eight East East Five home meeting with Kentisbeare II.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After winning the toss Alex Paget invited his opposite number to bat first and Damien Armes struck twice early on.

The Kents never recovered and were bowled out for 97 in 27.2 overs with their number five bat Peter Kittow (49) the only one into double figures!

All five home bowlers got at least one wicket with the returns being; Simon Rowe (4-33), Damien Armes (2-13), Barney Stone (2-26), Ollie Pyne (1-11) and Josh Reed (1-11).

Ben Pollard and Ed Chester made short work of the run chase, taking the total to 84 when Chester was out for 31. Pollard did then lose Phil Grove (0) before Ollie Pyne (11) joined him to help see the side over the winning line.

Pollard ended unbeaten on 50, scored from 61 deliveries.

Tomorrow (Saturday), Sidbury are again in home action when they host Woodbury & Newton St Cyres II.