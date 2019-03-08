Pyne powers to big unbeaten ton then takes four wickets as Sidbury march on

Sidbury CC who have made a winning start to their Tolchards Devon League H Division East campaign. Picture SIDBURY CC Archant

Sidbury all-rounder Ollie Pyne had a day to remember as he guided his side to a third successive Tolchards Devon League H Division East success.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A whopping 238-run win over visiting Axminster 2nds means that Sidbury are already 15 points clear of the field at the to of the early season table!

Axminster 2nd XI skipper Andrew Harris won the toss and asked the home side to bat first. Phil Grove (29) and Mark Bishop (33) gave their side a 61 run start, but the real action began when Ollie Pyne entered the contest. Coming to the wicket with the score on 75-2, Pyne proceeded to rifle the ball to all parts of the ground on his way to an outstanding unbeaten 144.

He added 109 for the sixth wicket with number seven bat Will Foster (36) as Sidbury powered to a close of 326-6 from their 40 overs.

Faced with such a huge total to chase, Axminster were given a tidy start by openers Terry Male (27) and Peter Kiy (11), but once both departed, both bowled, one b y Stephen Howe and the other by Martin Miller, the other nine batsmen could only muster 42 runs between them as the Axemen were bundled out for just 88 in 30.5 overs. The only other visiting batsman into double figures was number seven Jack Bennett with 11.

As for the Sidbury bowling effort - who else, but that man Ollie Pyne - as he sent down just 2.5 overs, but returned the excellent figures of 4-11.

Josh Reed finished with figures of 3-14 from eight overs and the other wicket takers were Stephen Howe (2-20) and Martin Miller (1-25).

Three wins in three starts represents a perfect beginning to the villagers time back in Devon League cricket and this coming Saturday (May 25), Sidbury travel into Exeter to meet fourth in the table Exwick.

Having already beaten the sides sitting second and third, a fourth straight win in Exeter on Saturday and, although there will still be another 10 games in the league campaign, it will likely be a comfortable stroll to the finishing line for Sidbury!