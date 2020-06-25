Advanced search

Remembering one year ago and a Tipton CC double success

PUBLISHED: 08:04 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:04 25 June 2020

Tiptons Phil Tolley in action against Cardiff based Mitre. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

There’s no prospect of cricket any time soon this season for Tipton St John’s players.

The Coronavirus pandemic has meant no action whatsoever for any local cricket clubs and, sadly, that looks set to be the case for the foreseeable future.

Twelve months ago, Tipton had just enjoyed a weekend double header with a Saturday game against touring side Cardiff-based Mitres followed by a Sunday meeting with another touring outfit, Lichfield Nomads.

Against Mitres, the visitors batted first and closed on 201-7 with veteran seamer David O’Higgins claiming figures of 3-34.

The touring side did have one unfortunate batsman, James Cutland, left high and dry on 99 not out at the close of their innings!

Tipton’s reply was once again controlled by the prolific run machine that is Phil Tolley.

On 66-3, Tolley was joined at the wicket by Alex Tubbs and the pair took their side to the brink of victory. Indeed, just 15 more runs were required when they were parted with Tolley out shortly after reaching yet another century, this one from just 87 deliveries.

Al Matthews (5) and Tubbs (48) then saw Tipton to a six-wicket win.

The following day Tipton entertained Lichfield Nomads, making their first visit to the club.

The tourists batted first and, with Lawrence Walker returning figures of 4-18, the final six wickets fell for the addition of just a dozen runs with the innings closing on 107.

In the run chase, Tipton slipped to 27-3 before Dave Thayre took charge to an unbeaten 34 and, with Tolley scoring 43, Tipton eased to a seven-wicket success.

