Rice's unbeaten ton sees Sidmouth 2nds to comprehensive win at Exeter

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 06 June 2019

Elliott Rice batting for Sidmouth 2nds away at Kilmington. Ref shsp 33 18TI 9769. Picture: Terry Ife

Elliott Rice batting for Sidmouth 2nds away at Kilmington. Ref shsp 33 18TI 9769. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Sidmouth 2nds claimed a fourth win in five C Division East matches this season as they comfortably beat hosts Exeter 2nds, beating the County Ground side by eight wickets.

After losing the toss and seeing his opposite number opt to bat first Sidmouth skipper Anthony Griffiths gave the new ball duties to Tom Simmons from one end and Ed Hurley, promoted into the 2nd XI after a couple of eye-catching performances in the third XI, at the other end.

The home side made a confident start and made their way to 81 before the openers were parted by a run out.

It was Jordan Fowler who enjoyed the first success of the five Sidmouth bowlers used when he had number three bat Graham White caught by Tom Simmons with Exeter then 102-2.

Griffiths continued to switch his bowlers around and it paid dividends as Jash Patidar bagged a brace and Hurley marked his debut with a wicket before Patidar got his third to finish with the pick of the bowling figures, 3-33. The Fowler return was 1-39 and Hurley's return was 1-41. The figures from the other two that bowled were, Simmonds (0-56) and Toby Seldon (0-42) as Exeter closed their 45 overs on 216-6.

The Sidmouth reply was launched by Elliott Rice and Nick Mansfield and they moved effortlessly through the gears, taking the chase into three figures before, with the total on 122, Mansfield fell for an 84 ball contribution of 44.

Rice was joined by Nick Gingell and the pair took the reply to 200 when Gingell was out having scored a run-a-ball 51, hitting six fours and two sixes.

Thomas Moore joined Rice and they saw the side to a comprehensive win with the victory chalked up with one ball of the 38th over remaining.

Rice trooped off with an unbeaten century to his name. The opener faced 94 deliveries hitting 17 fours and one six. Moore was not out five at the close.

Sidmouth 2nds, who sit second in the C Division East table, two points behind leaders Whimple 1st XI. This Saturday (June 8), Sidmouth 2nds entertain Ottery St Mary 1st XI in an East Devon derby.

