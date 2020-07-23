Rowe hits winner off penultimate ball of the match as Sidbury defeat Honiton

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Sidbury defeated Honiton in a thrilling contest that was decided on the penultimate ball of the day.

Welcoming Honiton to Millfield for the first meeting between the teams for 15 years, it was the visitors who won the toss and opted to bat first.

Honiton moved to 55 before the first wicket fell with Mark Bishop holding a catch off the bowling of Josh Reid.

Barney Stone had been bowling at the opposite end, but had no luck and was hit for just a single run over his first five overs before ending his spell with figures of 0-21 from eight overs.

Ollie Pyne claimed the second wicket thanks to a Stone catch and Pyne then bagged a second wicket before Simon Rowe also enjoyed success with the ball. Honiton continued to mount the runs up on an excellent batting surface and they closed on 236-5. Ed Chester and Ben Pollard launched the run chase and put on 60 before Pollard became the first wicket down, caught with a seven boundary 30 to his name.

Chester was also soon back in the pavilion and, after 20 overs, Sidbury were 73-2 and falling behind the run rate!

Mark Bishop and Ollie Pyne started to push the scoring rate, rotating the strike and starting to find the boundary with increasing regularity. The two added 81 in just 10 overs before Pyne departed for 32 in the 30th over.

This left Sidbury on 152-3, needing 85 off the last 10 overs.

Bishop was joined by Dave O’Connor and the two rolled back the years, turning ones into twos with regularity and despatching the ball to all corners. When Bishop was bowled for a 10-boundary 72, he and O’Connor had added 60 runs in just six overs and Sidbury were left needing a run-a-ball over the final four overs.

O’Connor fell for 28 and then Paget was dismissed without troubling the scorers, but then Simon Rowe and Barney Stone added 12 off the next two overs to leave the final over starting with Sidbury needing seven to force victory.

That got down to two required from two deliveries and it was Rowe who claimed the glory, netting a two off the penultimate ball to win Sidbury the game.